Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

Progressive Left environmentalists have long complained against ‘carbon credits” for cause. The program, first set up under the Kyoto Protocol of 1997 for wealthy, industrialized countries, was part of the Clean Development Mechanism and Joint Implementation programs.

But recent evaluations suggest that two-thirds of these credits may not have accurately calculated avoided emissions or enhanced removals of CO2 from the atmosphere. The Paris Accord has upped the urgency of carbon offsets, but problems remain, such as:

Leakage (reductions lead to related increases elsewhere)

Impermanence (forest reductions offset by wildfires, droughts, and logging)

Overestimated reductions

A lack of additionality (financing projects that would have occurred anyway)

“Carbon offsets have existed for decades, one study summarized about the $2 billion market..

Many countries and countless companies, including giants like Amazon and FedEx, have looked to carbon offsets as they work toward reaching net zero. And yet, these offsets haven’t significantly curbed global greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, global emissions are still increasing. As a climate solution, carbon offsets have failed—and according to a new scientific review looking at 25 years of carbon offset research, they’ve failed because they’re riddled with intractable, deep-seated problems that incremental changes won’t be able to solve.

On moral gounds, carbon credits have been criticized as the wealthy paying for their indulgenses.

CarbonFix and COP

“COP is an ironically pollutive event,” CarbonFix complains, “especially if you count all the fossil fuel lobbyists flying in. Tens of thousands of delegates are descending on Antalya right now, racking up 130,000 tons of CO₂.”

Ouch! But rather than question the COP confabs themselves, CarbonFix endorses a proposal by Joost Brinkman to offset the same.

With CO₂llective, he’s campaigning for every delegation to remove the carbon equivalent to their travel emissions. After driving 3,200km in an electric van over four days to get to Antalya, emitting just a third of the equivalent flight, Joost spent the last three days trying to convince more than 100 companies, governments and lobbyists in the Green Zone to pay to remove the carbon emitted by their organization’s travel.

The COP-goer can calculate his or her emissions and indulgence fee at this site. Flying multiplies the emission calculation fourfold. CO₂llective would buy carbon credits from Carboneers and Underground Forestwherein if every delegate paid, €20 million worth of carbon credits (at €150/tonne). Short of this, continues CarbonFix,

every delegate that does makes a difference: every tonne is taken out of the air, collective demand helps a scalable market grow, and a public commitment signals to companies and policymakers that permanent removal is the norm. That’s why we’re giving Joost a grant for his campaign.

Comments

The above LinkedIn post by CarbonFix inspired these comments.

Marnix van Suylekom: “‘Fossil fuel lobbyists’ have no moral obligation to reduce CO2. Only environmental lobbyist do. Almost none of them practice what they preach. Hence they don’t believe the earth’s climate is at risk.”

Another suggestion was one that the estimated 95,000 attendees of COP 31 really do not want to consider:

About reducing emissions, there is one excellent way that has so far been ignored: All COP meetings and pre-COP meetings should be held virtually by videoconferencing, a widespread, cost-effective, readily available technology that would significantly reduce essentially all participants’ “carbon footprints”. Carbon footprints are the carbon dioxide and other emissions related to physically attending the conference, including but not limited to travel, lodging, food, related activities, and paraphernalia. As a side benefit, this would also free-up all capital related to such attendance that could be invested instead in energy efficiency, reduction of emissions, and for adaptation to changing climatic conditions worldwide. Your actions should be consistent with your expressed beliefs. A motion should be made during this meeting in this regard, circulated widely, then voted-on, and then the results of the vote widely published.

But if COP is just a CO2fest and a soothing exercise in confirmation bias, expect the CO2-positive confabs to continue. ‘No Net Zero here.’

#MasterResource #Bradley #CO2 #COP3 #CarbonFootprint

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