Bethel Woods is but a hop skip and a jump from where I live. The Steve Miller Band was doe to perform there in two weeks but, not so sadly, it isn’t going to happen. The reason is found in this X post by the band, which reads like “the dog ate my homework.”

I wasn’t planning on seeing the band, but I can certainly understand why an 81-year old rocker from the 1960s might not want to be doing concerts so readily anymore. But blaming it on weather risks? Is he kidding? Well, perhaps, in the sense that he knows he’s fibbing and is just reaching for a politically correct cover. And, that’s the point, isn’t it? The climate cause has descended into the depths of absurdity. Few take the cause seriously and all the rest are either opponents like me or are go-alongs, and the latter are flipping it off like a joke. The end is nigh, but we can still enjoy the music:

