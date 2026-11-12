John Robson, in this 14-minute video, discusses:

Alarmists using El Niño as an excuse for decades of failed predictions about warming and Atlantic hurricanes,

Calls to censor climate "misinformation" from people who routinely utter falsehoods on the subject (for instance on wildfires), including claims that "denial" is the new hate,

Bad green economics in fashion,

The Economist saying heat will kill off coffee, a famously warm-weather crop,

Bloomberg claiming it's difficult to power airplanes without aviation gasoline when actually it's impossible,

The Atlantic doing an entire piece on invasive crawfish in the Netherlands that mercifully never mentions climate,

Global warming zealots refusing to "follow the money" when it goes from Beijing into their pockets,

An installment in our #CanaryInAClimateWorld series on Dr. Ken Green on the folly of trying to prevent climate change instead of adapting to it if it happens,

A series of crucial glaring errors in Chinese ice cores relied on in Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Truth," and