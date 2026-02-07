Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

The Climate Industrial Complex, the companies and their nonprofit allies, are flexing toward the middle. It is all about money and power, less about real human welfare re “saving the planet.’

This inconvenient truth has the true believers upset. Consider the latestfrom Roger Hallam, co-founder of Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, where he works full-time:

Another disastrously pathetic response from “environmental campaigners” – who cares about the bloody “green new deal”. What needs to be communicated is that unless there is a drastic reduction in emissions – and that means including zero car emissions by 2030 – Europeans are going to starve to death. Literally, they are going to be dead.

He continues:

Relaxing the regulation on car emissions makes as much “common sense” as organising the suicide of western civilisation. It is fucking mad.

What a nut! And a stain on Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil that employ him. The poor man’s Al Gore is the story of a dirt farmer gone mad. “As an organic farmer for over 20 years,” Hallam explains, “I could no longer sustain my vegetable growing.” It wasn’t his fault.

The impacts of climate change were decimating the livelihoods of farmers such as myself. Something was very wrong with the world; I could feel it, I could see it and I knew that something had to be done about it as our entire food production system was at stake. I studied the science and realized beyond unequivocal doubt that the extinction crisis was upon us and that our impending annihilation was being perpetuated by psychopathological criminals who have no interest in the wellbeing of the average human being or the natural world.

The know-it-all versus the world continues his self-described journey:

Something needed to be done; I gave up everything I had and left for Kings College where I spent the next 4 years sleeping in my car in order to complete my studies in the science of mass mobilization in the tradition of Martin Luther King and Gandhi. I found the answers to the questions I had been seeking. I discovered the actions that we need to take in order to buy ourselves as much time as possible and mitigate indescribable suffering that awaits us as most of the planet becomes uninhabitable and we risk unspeakable horrors such as mass slaughter, starvation and rape, and the rise of fascistic regimes as the scramble for water and land takes off.

Roger knows what everyone else doesn’t:

But of course the NGOs are not going to say this and so they are massively complicit in the appalling denial that covers up the death wish of the elites.

Wrong, Roger. Weather is not climate change. Your professors at Kings College–did any question climate models and explain the benefits of CO2 enrichment and warmer temperatures (think winters and nights)? What about energy price inflation for the masses, including yourself, from dilute, intermittent wind and solar? Or do we (you first!) have to go without?

Why are industrial wind, solar, and batteries environmental? Those “green” companies–are they led by crony capitalists living off of the rest of us?

Roger Hallam, the global rethink of global climate change gets to you, too. Consider all the downsides of anti-CO2 and report back–with detail.

