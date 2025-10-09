An article today in Townhall by Chris Talgo makes the case that “climate realism is winning" and climate alarmism is all but dead. Here’s a bit of the article:

In 2023, Pew Research noted that a growing number of Americans “do not see urgency on climate change.” Did you know that only 46 percent of Americans believe that human activity is the primary reason why the Earth is warming whereas 40 percent believe otherwise? Barely more than a third of Americans think addressing climate change should be a top policy priority… This is anecdotal but telling. The past two years, I’ve played a golf tournament in northern Illinois the first week of October. Twice, it has been very warm, unseasonably warm. For golfers, this is generally a welcome occurrence. Last year, as the tournament director was giving the field the pre-round rules and announcements, he went out of his way to mock and ridicule the climate change narrative. To my surprise, this was widely appreciated by the overwhelming majority of players, who laughed and clapped. This year, as I was taking the shuttle to the practice range, it was a balmy mid-70s in the late morning. The guy sitting next to me said, “You gotta love climate change,” as he laughed. There was little sense of concern in his voice or fear on his face; he said it with a big smile, as if to let me know that he doesn’t buy the climate change nonsense. I nodded in agreement. As for the rest of my family, friends, and acquaintances, I’ve also detected a shift when it comes to climate change, the efficacy of green energy, and the necessary continued use of fossil fuels to power the grid. Although these are not topics that frequently come into conversation, there are little comments here and there that can shed light on what someone thinks about these things.

I suspect many readers can relate to similar experiences, but there’s also additional evidence from two current articles up at the BOE Report. The first is a story titled “EU Parliament Plans to Cut Back Sustainability Law Further,” and here’s the heart of it (emphasis added):

Lawmaker groups holding a majority in the European Parliament agreed a deal late on Wednesday to make deeper cuts to the EU’s corporate sustainability law, lawmakers and officials told Reuters. The European Union’s corporate sustainability due diligence directive (CSDDD) was adopted last year and requires companies to fix human rights and environmental issues within their supply chains, or face fines of 5% of global turnover. It has become one of the most politically contested parts of Europe’s green agenda, and Brussels is now negotiating changes to simplify the rules for European companies, after pushback from Germany and France – as well as the United States and Qatar, and companies including Exxon Mobil.

So, the EU is admitting its green agenda way overshot reality and is now retrenching. We know that’s true with EV mandates as well.

The second BOE Report article is titled “Canada Floated Keystone Xl Revival in Tariff Discussion with Trump, Source Says,” and it includes this stunning turnabout:

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney raised the prospect of reviving the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Alberta to the United States during his Tuesday meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with the discussions and a CBC News report on Wednesday. Carney, who is under increasing pressure in Canada to address painful U.S. tariffs on steel, autos and other goods, asked Trump if he would be interested if the Keystone project were to be revived and had Canadian support, the source said. The source emphasized discussions are at a very early phase, and declined to say whether the Canadian government believes there is a company willing to build the pipeline. Trump was receptive, and the idea is something negotiators will look at in follow-up discussions, the source said. CBC News first reported that Carney and Trump discussed Keystone. The White House and Carney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Keystone XL was a proposed crude pipeline, roughly 1,900-kilometres (1,181 miles) long, which would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of oil from the oil sands of northern Alberta to the major U.S. storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, and then on to Gulf Coast refineries. TC Energy first proposed the project in 2008, but it quickly attracted significant environmental and Indigenous opposition. The project was rejected by U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration and revived by Trump during his first term. Though construction work had started, the pipeline was never completed after U.S. President Joe Biden revoked a key permit for the U.S. stretch of the project in 2021. Trump said in February that he would like to see the Keystone expansion built and pledged easy approvals for the project if the company that was building the pipeline were to “come back to America.” But TC Energy, which lost billions on the Keystone project when Biden canceled its permit, spun off its oil pipeline business last October into a new company named South Bow. A South Bow spokesperson said the company is not privy to the ongoing discussions between the Canadian and U.S. governments but supports efforts to increase the transportation of Canadian crude oil.

It’s hard to imagine a hardcore greenie like Carney suddenly acquiescing to the Keystone XL and not surprising South Bow would equivocate after TC getting burned by both Obama and Biden, the two biggest sellouts on American energy independence. But, Carney has no choice, given the state of the Canadian economy post-Trudeau and the fact that Trump holds all the cards in tariff negotiations. Likewise, South Bow can’t afford to say no either, as its livelihood depends on oil shipments.

What’s really happening here, though, is that one man — President Donald TRump — has completely changed the dynamics. He’s not responsible for the public skepticism over climate alarmism, but he’s exposed it for what it is, making it no longer possible for the alarmists and their allies, the grifters, to get away with what they’ve been doing for decades now. The jig is up. They’ve been called out and found lacking, which is what the public suspected. We all know the truth and who has been lying. Climate realism has arrived - again.

