Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Craig Brown's avatar
Craig Brown
30m

It's about time! Just praying I'll live to see the dismantling of the worthless eyesores of wind farms and solar fields blotting the landscape of Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado.

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
23m

Larry the fink has hit changes the stories of his coat. Publicly he claims a change in corporate behavior to get back into good graces with institutions that blackballed the corporate entity. But larry the fink signs on to leadership at the WEF. So does that mean the philosophy is now supporting all things anti WEF? Absolutely not!! The investors in blackrock funds need to wake the hell up!

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