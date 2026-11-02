Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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RB Golden's avatar
RB Golden
3h

An entire generation of people - not just in Europe or Asia, but here as well - has been formally instilled with blatant lies dressed as science…climate change and the branding “fossil fuels”.

Now a new generation follows them who are instilled with yet more - electric everything, “effective altruism”, dark enlightenment, and a (cough) mission to Mars where Karen’s grand niece can establish the first space animal shelter. Blah, blah, blah.

What does this have to do with clean coal? Natural gas or nuclear?

It will require a catastrophic trauma for a generational delusion to be broken. I fear one is incoming.

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
16m

Coal plants are so clean now that practically the only thing going into the atmosphere is CO2 which fertilizes the farmers' crops downwind.

Thanks for the details on the technological improvements over the last 3 decades.

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