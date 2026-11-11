Paul Burgess. In this 3-minute video, quickly dispenses with the disingenuous claim in the UK, and throughout the West, that the fossil fuel industry is somehow greatly subsidized because it effectively depreciates capital investments (like every other industry). He does so with this simple straightforward explantion:

There are tremendous lessons here for American municipalities dealing with wind energy decommissioning costs in their ordinances.

Paul has also put out a paper on the subject; here is the summary:

Oil and gas companies get tax relief on the cost of building their platforms, wells and equipment. That is completely normal. Every business gets to deduct the cost of the assets that will later make it money. You tax the profits, not the money spent creating those profits. The “91% tax relief” figure comes from a temporary extra tax (the Energy Profits Levy) that was put on North Sea profits in 2022. Because the tax rate was made very high, the government also gave a large extra allowance for investment so companies would still spend money on new projects. Put the normal reliefs and the new allowance together and you get about 91p of tax saved for every £1 invested. It is not a free gift of 91% of the industry’s costs. Once the field is producing, the profits are still taxed at a very high rate (currently 78%). Meanwhile, the North Sea has paid hundreds of billions of pounds into the UK Exchequer over the years. Even one recent field (Jackdaw) is expected to add billions to the economy and substantial tax revenue. Calling the industry “subsidised” because it gets ordinary capital allowances is pure propaganda. It is a high-tax industry that has long been a net contributor to the public finances.

#UK #Capital #PaulBurgess #Costs #Subsidies #FossilFuels

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