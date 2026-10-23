Guest Post from the Citizens Energy Council.

More than 150 local residents gathered in Penn Township for the launch of the Citizens Energy Council (CEC), a newly formed community group dedicated to the support of regional energy production, job creation, and resisting extreme environmental agendas.

Led by lifelong Penn Township resident, former U.S. Marine, and longtime Penn Township Police Chief John Otto, the organization kicked off its inaugural event with a simple message from Otto: “Enough is enough.”

“Westmoreland County has seen more people leave than any other county in Pennsylvania, and we’re done ceding ground to people whose agenda is hurting our communities,” said Otto. Make no mistake, when environmental activists pick these fights, they’re also picking your pocket. They’re threatening jobs that support local families, driving away investment that supports our first responders and Main Streets, and making it more expensive for all of us to heat our homes and pay our energy bills. The impact fees and royalties from the energy industry, and more specifically natural gas, is the difference between being able to fund critical local needs and raising your taxes just to plug budget deficits.”

Otto emphasized that at a time when families are struggling with high energy costs and economic uncertainty, communities like Westmoreland County should be embracing their role as an energy-producing powerhouse rather than apologizing for it.

The Citizens Energy Council was established to give local residents, workers, landowners, and business owners a stronger voice in decisions affecting energy development in their communities. The organization made clear its focus on educating residents and elected officials about the economic and community benefits of responsible energy production, promoting fact-based conversations about the industry, and challenging the fear-driven narratives used by environmental activists to influence public policy and discourage local development.

“Too often, the loudest voices in the room are the ones trying to shut things down,” Otto continued. “They show up at public meetings, spread fear, and pressure elected officials into decisions that might make activists happy but leave the rest of us paying the price.” “We have the ability to safely produce energy, create good jobs, and strengthen our communities.” — JOHN OTTO, Executive Director, Citizens Energy Council

The event also featured remarks from Operating Engineers Business Representative Brian Showalter, who said, “This is our community, too. We live here, we raise our families here, and we care about protecting our land and water just as much as anyone else,” Showalter went on to say “The idea that the men and women working in this industry would knowingly harm their own communities is not just wrong — it’s a bald-faced lie.”

Local landowner Chris Masciantonio spoke about the economic impact of energy production on area farms, families, and small businesses. He emphasized how royalty payments from responsible energy development provide an important source of income that helps landowners keep their farms operating, support their families, and reinvest in the local economy.

Otto closed the event by calling on residents to actively engage in local energy policy, advocating for safe regional energy production as a foundation for economic stability.

“The people of Westmoreland County are proud, hardworking people who don’t ask for much. But maybe that’s part of the problem. For too long, we’ve let other people speak for us and make decisions that affect our livelihoods,” Otto said. “It’s time we start sticking up for ourselves, for our neighbors, and for what makes this community special. We have the ability to safely produce energy, create good jobs, and strengthen our communities. That’s something worth standing up for, and that’s exactly what the Citizens Energy Council intends to do.”Enjoy!

#CitizensEnergyCouncil #WestmorelandCounty #PennTownship #OperatingEngineers #NaturalGas

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