Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
Oct 7Edited

Thomas Shepstone's Substack on Energy Security and Freedom strikes the right chord, shines a bright light for sensibility, and digs as hole to bury arguments that aren't good for the modern world.

Most of us know people who promote man-made global warming alarmism, demand wind and solar energy for Africa, and are anti-fossil fuels and nuclear power for the modern world. They preach one gospel and live by another. Amen.

Thanks to the research and writing of Thomas Shepstone and thousands of others who present good ideas for energy and the modern world.

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1 reply by Thomas J Shepstone
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 7

I believe Canadians are pushing for more accountability for bad energy policies. Carney may have swallowed a dose of reality but he’s the same person and questioning his dedication to the switch is in order.

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