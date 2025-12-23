Guest Post from Craig Rucker at CFact.

Santa brought CFACT’s present early when he chucked a massive lump of coal smack-dab into Dominion Energy’s stocking.

The Trump Administration announced today that it is halting all construction of significant offshore wind projects including Vineyard Wind 1, Revolution Wind, Sunrise Wind, Empire Wind 1, and Dominion’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind.

The Virginia wind farm was slated to be the “largest project of its kind in the U.S.”

CFACT’s friends and supporters know that CFACT brought legal action against Dominion Energy in March, 2024, to protect endangered right whales and other species from potential harm from Dominion’s gigantic Virginia wind farm.

In addition, CFACT sounded the alarm warning of the threats offshore wind poses to national security.

The Trump Administration is so concerned about offshore wind’s national security threat that it took action today.

“The prime duty of the United States government is to protect the American people,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Today’s action addresses emerging national security risks, including the rapid evolution of the relevant adversary technologies, and the vulnerabilities created by large-scale offshore wind projects with proximity near our east coast population centers. The Trump administration will always prioritize the security of the American people.”

Shares of Dominion Energy and Denmark’s Ørsted, which erects wind turbines, both took a serious tumble.

This action is a major victory for American energy and the American process, as well as for the environment and fisheries.

CFACT and our allies, including the Heartland Institute and the National Legal Policy Center, worked tirelessly to ensure this happened.

Thank you, President Trump, for defending our coasts and bringing a little Christmas cheer to American consumers, and to those of us working to protect endangered whales and advocating for sensible U.S. energy policy.

Craig Rucker is a co-founder of CFACT and currently serves as its president. Widely heralded as a leader in the free market environmental, think tank community in Washington, D.C., addressing intensive issues, especially in energy and environment.

#Whales #Fisheries #EnergySecurity #NationalSecurity #CFACT #CraigRucker #OffshoreWind

Share