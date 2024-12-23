Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

An op-ed appearing on The Center Square website says Donald Trump’s pick to head the Department of Energy, Chris Wright, will lead an American energy u-turn upon taking office. The first sentence begins this way: “The United States is about to witness a complete energy reversal.” Amen to that! We have just lived through four years of an energy nightmare under the gross incompetence of both Joe Biden and Jennifer Granholm.

As the column below says, if climate zealots who claim to want to reduce carbon dioxide emissions really understood energy, they would rejoice at the selection of Chris Wright as Energy Secretary. Why? Natural gas fracking has been one of the most effective ways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in U.S. history by overcoming coal as an energy source. But then, climate zealots don’t really care about CO2 emissions. That’s just a ruse to fool Americans into allowing a complete takeover of their lives by controlling their energy sources and usage.

The following was written by Marc Morano, the publisher of CFACT’s Climate Depot and author of “Green Fraud: Why The Green New Deal is Even Worse Than You Think.”

The United States is about to witness a complete energy reversal. If the selection of his new Energy secretary is any indication, President-elect Donald Trump is making good on his campaign promises to “drill, baby, drill.” Trump’s nominee is Chris Wright, a fracking magnate and the CEO of Liberty Energy, a Denver-based oil and natural gas fracking company. Trump has hailed Wright as “one of the pioneers who helped launch the Shale Revolution.” If climate activists who claim to want to reduce carbon dioxide emissions understood energy, they would rejoice at the selection of Wright as Energy Secretary. Why? Natural gas fracking has been one of the most effective ways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in U.S. history by overcoming coal as an energy source. As President Trump explained in 2019, “Shale energy has reduced America’s carbon emissions by 527 million metric tons per year….[This is] a much better record than the European Union, which is always telling us how to do [reduce emissions.].” Wright does not subscribe to the global warming narrative, declaring, “There is no ’climate crisis.” He added, “the only thing resembling a crisis with respect to climate change is the regressive, opportunity-squelching justified in the name of climate change.” The Sierra Club warned that “Chris Wright is a climate denier.” However, extreme weather expert Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. described Wright’s views as “energy realism.” “Wright pulls no punches when characterizing the state of public discussion of climate change, and he is not wrong,” Pielke Jr. wrote. Wright’s selection follows the polar opposite choice of the current Biden-Harris Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. Everywhere Wright shines bright, Granholm fades into blackouts. “We gotta leave you in the ground,” sang Granholm while appearing in a 2018 activist video about hastening the end of gasoline and fossil fuels. Granholm made her cameo in a music video produced by environmentalist group Coltura, with the song’s title being “Gasoline, Gasoline (The World’s Aflame).” Granholm was our freaking energy secretary, and her number one goal was to stop plentiful energy!

There was so much anti-energy sentiment in the Biden-Harris administration that the Washington Post boasted in 2021, “Every Cabinet job is about climate change now.” With Wright as the energy secretary, we can be assured that the energy rationing philosophy of Biden-Harris will be officially in the dustbin of history. Wright’s energy views are the polar opposite of the Biden-Harris-Granholm approach. “My dedication to bettering human lives remains steadfast, with a focus on making American energy more affordable, reliable, and secure. Energy is the lifeblood that makes everything in life possible. Energy matters,” Wright explained. Wright is unapologetic with his views on fossil fuel energy and his company Liberty Energy’s vision. “Our mission is to better human lives. Human happiness comes through relationships, love, and finding a strong purpose in life. Preconditions for these ultimate ends are food, shelter, health, education, and longevity. None of these are possible without energy, and the quality of each depends on the degree of access to affordable, reliable, and secure energy,” Wright expounded in an introduction to a company report. The reality of so-called green energy being more “earth friendly” is no longer tenable. Wright has explicitly addressed claims that oil and gas are “dirty energy.” “There is no such thing as clean energy or dirty energy; all energy sources have impacts on the world, both positive and negative,” he has explained. And Wright is right! Energy analyst Robert Bryce’s 2019 film, “Juice: How Electricity Explains the World”, calculated that to make one wind turbine, “we have to extract 900 tons of steel, 2,500 tons of concrete, & 45 tons of non-renewable plastic. Then we’ve got to transport that and burn fuel, getting it all carried across the world and put up. And none of these things that go into a turbine are renewable.” In addition, Mark Mills at the Manhattan Institute, did the math on EV batteries and found, “You have to dig up about 500,000 pounds of materials to make a single 1000-pound battery.” It turns out that renewable energy really DIGS the Earth – not in a 1970s Brady Bunch way – but literally digging deep into the Earth. In short, it takes fossil fuels to make so-called green energy! Wright’s selection as U.S. Secretary of Energy and his mission to boost energy, reduce regulations, and increase prosperity means America and American energy is in great hands. In fact, Wright joining Trump 2.0 indicates that an unprecedented American energy renaissance is heading your way.*

We’ve known, from Day One, that Jennifer Granholm, former Governor of Michigan and current Secretary of Energy, is (how do we say this charitably?) playing with less than a full deck of cards. You only have to listen to her speak to know it. Little did we know that Granholm participated in a video back in 2018 that called for the end of gasoline use. The video spouts the same tired, old lies the left always peddles: the oceans are rising, the polar bears are dying, the atmosphere is polluted—and it’s all because of burning gasoline in car engines. Here is that video with appearances by Granholm signing along:

That’s the level of “intelligence” running our Department of Energy for the past four years. God help us!

