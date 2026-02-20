Our friend David Blackmon published a great post yesterday about some talks by US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright before the International Energy Agency. That he absolutely destroyed Fatih Birol, the disingenuous IEA chief, in front of the latter’s supporters, is evident from the irrepressible frown on the latter’s face in this shot:

Wright gave Birol a back-handed compliment about supposedly turning the agency around a bit with its most recent annual report after five years of claptrap unrelated to reality, but, of course, the same chief was in charge then, too. Wright also gave a full 17-minute speech in which he offered no such compliments and an extremely direct warning that either IEA stops dealing in lies and grifter propaganda or the U.S. is out for good:

Here’s a bit of the speech, which is just superb:

We have a lot of data, unfortunately, over the last 20 years, of what investments don’t make sense here in the European nations where the IEA is based. They’ve gone off track in energy policy. The U.S. and the Trump Administration have been very candid about that. That’s the choice of every individual nation. But the economy of Europe was 25% of global consumption 15 years ago, as was the United States, little larger population here, little lower average net income, but 25% of global consumption for both regions. The United States today is 28% of global consumption. and the European nations, including the UK — the same chunk of nations from 2010 — today, [are at] 17% of global consumption, just a dramatic energy divergence. This was a choice it was a political choice to make energy expensive here. The result of that has been the exporting of energy-intensive manufacturing out of Europe and a reduction in living standards that would [exist] otherwise and a reduction in the military power of the nations of Europe.

Enjoy!

#EU #Europe #DOE #Trump #ChrisWright #Energy #IEA #Climate #NetZero #FatihBirol

