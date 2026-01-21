Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
just now

Very clearly stated with reliable facts. The Deep Swamp and Federal Regulations are the #1 Enemy of the U.S.A.

As I see it, it is American Lawfare, NGOs, Bureaucrats and Low Industry Savvy IQ politicians in Congress that are our #1 Enemy. As Charle Brown said a long time ago…”We have met the enemy and it is us”

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture