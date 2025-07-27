One of our readers and a good friend sent me a fascinating article about a new hydroelectric dam being started in Communist China. It’s the Yarlung Zangbo Project and will create 3-4 times more hydroelectricity the nation’s famous Three Gorges dam. It will take an estimated $167 billion and 15 years to complete. Massive doesn’t begin to describe it, but it got my friend thinking on a somewhat smaller scale of how to do a net-zero hydro project in his and my backyard, along the Delaware River between Delaware Water Gap and Hancock, New York.

Some readers will, no doubt, object that the river is already part of the National Scenic Rivers program, designated by Congress to specifically prevent new dams. I concur, of course, and am proud to have been part of the planning for the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River several decades ago. I do not advocate for undoing it, but I’m not so thick-headed to suppose an act of Congress cannot be undone. A different generation, and especially one desperate for energy and wanting it to be “clean” might decide that damming the Delaware isn’t crazy. Times change.

My friend, with tongue in cheek (I think) imagined damming the Delaware with a series of hydropower dams from Tocks Island north, made necessary by all the intermittent solar and wind.

"We've been assured that the people a Narrowsburg will get a fair price for their properties. It's not social justice to ask the Canadians to dam their rivers to export power to the US and not carry our share of the burden.”

How true! He’s absolutely correct that solar and wind are already endangering our electricity grid due to their intermittency. Fracking has been ruled out for now by the Delaware River Basin Commission, so what’s a region to do? Well, hydro, of course. It’s clean energy and the biggest renewable there is, plus the energy is dispatchable, unlike solar and wind.

What would it mean in practical terms? Well, I took a look at the topography and what I found was that 100-feet high dam constructed just south of Narrowsburg, New York, would back up water to Long Eddy, New York. A 200-feet high dam would make a reservoir extending to Hancock. Just the former would eliminate five bridges and mostly wipe out all the communities in which I hung around during my youth and to this day (Callicoon, Cochecton/Damascus, Narrowsburg, et al). It would change the fishery big-time, but create huge new recreational opportunities.

Several of my clients would lose their businesses, but others, of course, would prosper. Numerous historic sites would be lost, and cross-border commerce between New York and Pennsylvania would largely be ended, but property values adjacent to the reservoir would skyrocket, and new business would arise everywhere.

Yes, there are a host of negatives and positives. It’s unlikely to happen, of course, and let me repeat that I do not want it to happen. But, shouldn’t climatists be in favor? It’s an alternative to fracking. It’s clean. It’s dispatchable. It’s “free energy” in the same not really sense as solar and wind.

Or, is it that the climatists are really just well-to-do second-home NIMBYs who want nothing happening near them and long to separate themselves from commoners for whom they care not a whit? Are they just folks who have moved in, replaced the culture with trendy chic enterprises, and determined there shall be no other change, while demanding someone unseen, unheard, and far away, like those Canadians, produce their energy? Maybe they should rethink their opposition to fracking. Maybe they’ll have to do so.

