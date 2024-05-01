The West has the worst ruling class ever. We will not survive long as a civilization unless things change soon. Let me pass along an example offered by Australian blogger Jo Nova as to what's wrong:

About 90% of solar panels installed in Germany come from China, and earlier this year one of the last solar panel manufacturers closed in Germany. Last week, what was left of the industry begged for mercy (and subsidies) which they didn’t get. Now another German solar panel manufacturer has closed down. For some cruel reason German factories which are close to their customers, can’t compete with distant foreign factories which have access to slave labor, fossil fueled shipping and cheap coal fired electricity? The bigger question, seemingly, is how did the country that invented the printing press, diesel engines, and the theory-of-relativity get fooled by such a stupid ploy? Someone told them they could save the world with unreliable energy, so they converted their generators to unreliable ones, only to discover that they can’t afford to use unreliable generators to make the unreliable generators they need to keep saving the world? The only government stupider than Germany is the one that has already seen how badly this worked out and announces they’re going to do the same thing. Australia is not only ten years too late, but China has flooded the market to the point where people are using solar panels as garden fences, and we have our own glut of solar power at midday… China generates 60% of its electricity with coal, while Germany uses 32% coal, and 30% solar-and-wind power. What should Germany do, bring back coal, or get some slaves? Solar panels are now in the “top five” worst slave industries in the world, yet still barely any of the morality-police care. They’re apparently too busy atoning for slavery they didn’t cause that doesn’t exist anymore to worry about slaves that are alive today.

Jo Nova, in these few paragraphs, captures the combination of condescension and incompetency that comes from the thoroughly spoiled generation of baby-boomers from which I come. Our parents grew up in the Great Depression, fought in World War II and knew what hard times were, which led them to spoil us, their children, hoping we wouldn't have to deal with the same things they did. Materialism took hold and we became wealthy and soft. We focused on non-issues such as climate change in a vain attempt to demonstrate our virtues and assuage our guilt at having done so undeservedly well compared to our parents.

Chinese Coal Power Plant, Source: CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=453681

This, our spoiled generation, has ruined almost everything we inherited. We have been corrupted to the point that we are willing to sign onto a climate crisis that isn't one. We've done so for the sake of creating a 'green energy’ that won't be happening either, because we refuse to see how we are being used by the CCP. There is no real 'green economy’ other than China's. They have captured both the EV and solar sectors of it by using coal to power their production, all the while pretending to be on board with fighting climate change. And, our spoiled generation, which currently rules the world, bought it, because we wanted in on the supposed spoils while parading our virtues.

That's the situation we're now facing. Baby-boomers, especially the trust-funders, have led us the edge of the chasm. Can we back away and turnaround? I think it's possible, but we have little time.

The sins of our baby-boom generation have penetrated down to our children and grandchildren, but my optimistic side sees a significant change in attitude among younger people and those of all ages who are possessed of open minds. The young are appropriately questioning why we're spending them into oblivion and there are no longer any institutions whatsoever they can trust. Those of other ages are finding common ground on subjects such as free speech that bridge the gap between what was previously thought conservative and liberal. They seek authenticity and, finding only deception, are prime candidates to lead us elsewhere.

#Australia #BabyBoomers #Solar #FreeSpeech #ClimateCrisis #China