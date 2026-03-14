Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
4h

Excellent! I’ve run into the same issues with AI, over and over again. I tried asking, for instance, if grassroots solar opposition groups were tied to fossil fuel interests and got an immediate “yes” from both Grok and Perplexity. Not even “sometimes” or “occasionally.” I’m sure there are exceptions, but I’ve dealt with dozens of groups over the last eight years, and no one can remember being contacted by suspicious characters. When I’ve asked, most people will say, jokingly, “We wish!” They’re funding their efforts with bake sales and $5 donations from neighbors, not dark money. Ironically, AI likes to accuse them of spreading misinformation. And what exactly is AI doing? But people believe what AI tells them is true, unfortunately. You’re so right: check! Challenge!

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
1h

Very interesting. As an aside, I also wonder about the Ai statment "If it were genuine, the story would be searchable directly on the NYT website or referenced in archives/indexes,". In this case, the quote was found, but what's to stop the NYT from deleting even more embarrassing quotes from their archives?

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