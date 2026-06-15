Paul Burgess just published another excellent 10-minute video (below) making some great observations about why solar power is anything but cheap. His lessons apply not only to the UK but everywhere, especially his “socks analogy,” which perfectly makes the case:

#PaulBurgess #UK #ClimateRealism #Costs #Solar #UK #NaturalGas #Electricity #LCOE

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