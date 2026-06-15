Cheap Solar Power Arguments Are Like Asking Shoppers to Price Socks Based on the Costs of the Machines in the Factory!
Paul Burgess just published another excellent 10-minute video (below) making some great observations about why solar power is anything but cheap. His lessons apply not only to the UK but everywhere, especially his “socks analogy,” which perfectly makes the case:
#PaulBurgess #UK #ClimateRealism #Costs #Solar #UK #NaturalGas #Electricity #LCOE
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