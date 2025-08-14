Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
33m

Outstanding post Thomas, and we have the same problem in the US. They could take down 495 major grid interconnects in the United States remotely. Everyone needs to have a plan for natural disasters, as well as man-made disasters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture