Renew Economy has a superb story up that should scare the devil out of national security agencies, energy planners, grid operators, and homeowners. China dominates the solar panel supply chain and is deliberately creating cybersecurity vulnerabilities that any good hacker could use to shut off power to homes, grids, and industries that make solar part of their energy solution.

Chinese solar system inverters a case of strings-attached “digital asbestos”

It’s a somewhat lengthy article and relates largely to Australia, but here are the important points, which apply everywhere Chinese solar panels are being used:

China is the dominant supplier of solar panels, inverters and batteries to the Australia market of every size, and controls the manufacturing of much of what goes into wind turbines as well… One attendee confirmed that China’s dominance of the supply chain meant that it was also seen as the principal source of cybersecurity risk. But they only said that on the proviso they not be named. “We know that foreign, hostile actors see Australia’s energy system as a good target,” Home Affairs assistant secretary for cyber security Sophie Pearce told the small, afternoon-on-the-last-day audience. “We know that cyber vector is the most likely means of disrupting our energy ecosystem, and I think that the energy transition raises the stakes even further. Where we’re reliant on foreign investment and foreign supply chains, lots of opportunity there, obviously.” “When there’s a dependency on jurisdictions that might require or can compel access to data or access to systems, that increases the risks.” …China controls 80 per cent of the global supply chain for all the manufacturing stages of solar panels, according to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report from 2022. A similar study from 2024 shows China has almost 85 per cent of global battery cell production capacity… Big wind, solar, storage and transmission projects are all potential attack sites, particularly because the length of time between design and construction could see radical changes in cybersecurity needs which may not be part of the original budget. But the call may increasingly be coming from inside the house, thanks to Australians’ enthusiastic embrace of rooftop solar, home batteries and all things electric. A combination of state- and regulator-mandated access points with woefully insecure small devices are building an open door for cyber attackers, says Darren Gladman, regulator manager for major equipment supplier SMA Australia. “My god, small scale. We’ve just introduced an emergency backstop mechanism to turn everything off. If you wanted to make a hacker’s life easy, how could you have made it any easier?” he said during the panel session at ACES… “And then you’ve got on top of the backstop mechanism. You’ve got virtual power plants. You’ve got this space that lends itself to manipulation so easily, an industry that’s so competitive and so under-resourced that this is seen as a complete luxury, until you’re told that it’s not, and no one’s been told that it’s not.”

…An attack on Australia’s distributed energy resources wouldn’t need to control many devices to disrupt the National Energy Market’s (NEM) 50 hertz frequency to create a Spain-like problem, a study partly funded by CSIRO this year said. But to pull off such an audacious attack that actor would need to have the capacity for careful planning, orchestration, and an understanding of energy markets. The researchers, two from CSIRO’s specialist digital arm Data61, looked at the risk of a cyber attack on Australia’s wifi-connected household solar inverters. They said an attack is becoming an “imminent threat”. “The long lifespan of inverter devices, users’ oblivion of cybersecurity compliance, and the lack of cyber regulatory frameworks exacerbate the prospect of cyberattacks on smart inverters,” the four co-authors wrote… Deloitte partner David Owen calls the plethora of cheap, insecure devices flooding into Australian homes “digital asbestos”, which one day someone will have to pay to remove. Who will do that is the big question as consumers are unlikely to make a big investment in a new inverter if their now-vulnerable one still works. “Brother printers had this thing recently where they said there’s a whole range of vulnerabilities in Brother printers and the only real recommendation was to replace the printer,” he said. “My question would be, that’s great. Whose decision is it? Who pays? Because the consumer may say, well, actually, it still works so I’m not going to pay for it. So I think those are really interesting questions about who’s the root risk owner in that space.” If a consumer may be unwilling to replace a piece of their home kit, then the responsibility for patching vulnerabilities is equally murky given how many entities now have access to, for example, a single rooftop solar system… But just as a homeowner or landlord is likely to balk at forking out for a new inverter, owners of big generators, batteries and transmission infrastructure are unlikely to be moved either to replace a piece of equipment costing hundreds of thousands of dollars and coming with a lengthy supply timeline.

The problem, as the article illustrates, is much bigger than the inverters themselves. It’s also a very serious question of who is going to deal with it? Certainly not the grifters who walked away with the subsidies for the systems themselves. And, the owners of the solar systems who were rewarded with rebates and indirect subsidies are going to fight back, having been sold a bill of goods by their governments. But, ultimately, the latter will, of course, have to pay through their utility rates and/or their taxes, because there is nowhere else to go.

This is, in other words, another hidden cost to solar, especially when using Chinese panels, which were chosen because they were supposedly cheap. You know, it’s part of the big lie that the costs of solar have declined so much it now almost pays for itself. But, there is never a free lunch, is there? No, no matter how the green energy cult and the grifters spin it, there are huge hidden costs, and in this case, they amounts to a gigantic security risk.

Hat Tip: JoNova

#Solar #Inverters #Climate #Batteries #GreenEnergy #Subsidies #EnergySecurity #NationalSecurity

Share