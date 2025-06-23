Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
1h

This needs to be shared with the other states/communities along the Erie shore. If all concerned join together it would have a greater impact and hopefully stop this mess.

I will share with any I know of.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture