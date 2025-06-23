Chautauqua County, New York, is the home of Lucille Ball, wine, and the first natural gas well in the United States. It is also unanimously opposed to offshore wind turbines on Lake Erie.

Although I wasn’t aware of it until recently, the Chautauqua County Legislature passed a resolution to that effect in January of this year and here it is:

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY RESOLUTION NO. 25-25 BY: Planning and Economic Development Committee: AT THE REQUEST OF: Legislators Tom Harmon, Bankoski, Scudder, Niebel, Penhollow, Johnson and Buchanan: WHEREAS, New York State has passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (the Climate Act) calling for seventy percent of electricity in the State to be produced by renewable resources by the year 2030, and one hundred percent of electricity to be generated by emissions-free power generation by the year 2040; and WHEREAS, wind energy has been designated by the Climate Act as an essential form of renewable energy, and there are a number of commercial wind energy facilities already operating on land in Chautauqua County and Western New York, with more in the planning and permitting stages; and WHEREAS, as of 2021, NY State’s power grid manager New York Independent Systems Operator (NYISO) determined that the Upstate New York power grid zones were already ninety- two percent zero emissions in the generation of electricity, while the Downstate New York power grid zones were only eight percent zero emissions with eighty-nine percent fossil fuels; and WHEREAS, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) determined in 2022 that there are many unknowns, such as the effects on marine life and the cost of major, high-cost infrastructure, that strongly suggest this is not the right time to consider constructing offshore wind facilities in Lake Erie; and

WHEREAS, questions and concerns regarding the potential impacts of offshore wind turbines in Lake Erie include the following: Disturbance of toxic industrial wastes in the lake bed, that may endanger drinking water and aquatic ecosystems;

Disruption of migratory pathways and behaviors of economically vital fish species;

Negative effects on tourism and recreation;

Unclear contributions to the Climate Act’s emissions reduction goals;

Radar interference impacting maritime safety, recreational boating, search and rescue operations, and border security;

Release of microplastics and toxic chemicals, such as BPA and PFAS, from wind turbine materials;

Risks of oil spills from turbines and maintenance challenges during Lake Erie’s ice-covered periods;

Noise and vibrations affecting aquatic life and the enjoyment of Lake Erie by resident and visitors;

Impacts on migratory flyways of birds, bats, and butterflies;

Effects on historic sites, such as shipwrecks and lighthouses;

Potential conflicts with the Public Trust Doctrine and the rights of the Seneca Nation of Indians to administer water quality standards; and

Economic impacts, including increased electricity rates for local residents and reduced property values along the shoreline; and WHEREAS, approximately twelve million people live in the Lake Erie Watershed, including seventeen different metropolitan areas with more than 50,000 residents, and Lake Erie provides drinking water for about eleven million of those inhabitants, including customers of the City of Dunkirk and North Chautauqua County Water District; and WHEREAS, in the mid-twentieth century, Lake Erie was perceived to be dying due to high levels of industrialization and agriculture surrounding the lake, however, due to joint efforts by the United States and Canada to improve the health of Lake Erie, the lake now has a $12.9 billion dollar tourism and world class fishery economy that must be protected; and WHEREAS, the Chautauqua County’s northwestern boundary runs for approximately 45 miles along Lake Erie, and the presence of wind farms may affect property values and tourism by impacting viewsheds and the natural beauty and tranquility of the waterscape; now therefore be it RESOLVED, That the Chautauqua County Legislature on behalf of the County of Chautauqua joins with other Western New York municipalities in expressing opposition to the introduction of offshore wind turbine in the waters of Lake Erie at this time; and be it further RESOLVED, That inclusion of local input in any further study of off-shore wind turbines in the Great Lakes must be given upmost priority and consideration by Federal and State agencies, and Chautauqua County opposes any legislation that would eliminate environmental review and local input in the siting of offshore wind turbines in Lake Erie; and be it further RESOLVED, That the County Executive and County Law Department are hereby authorized and empowered to take any necessary steps to protect the County’s interest in any attempt to site offshore wind turbines in Lake Erie, including joint efforts with other municipalities bordering the Great Lakes; and be it further RESOLVED, That the Clerk of the Legislature shall forward a certified copy of this resolution to Honorable Governor Kathy Hochul, Honorable United States Congressman Nicholas Langworthy, Honorable New York State Senator George Borrello, and Honorable New York State Assemblyman Andrew Molitor. Approved unanimously, January 20, 2025

Offshore wind is dead in the water.

