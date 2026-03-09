Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
7m

Solar belongs on the roofs of the buildings that can utilize it. If batteries can collect and store some of that power to be used when the clouds come or the sun goes down, this is exactly what solar power was designed for.

I have to agree ~ let’s forget about building solar farms. The loss of good useable farm land to solar is just wrong. I don’t read about how much of that solar farm produced power costs to collect, and how much of that energy is lost in transmission. When it finally gets to where it is going to be utilized, how much is really left and how much had to be topped up with other sources?

Solar has its place, and that is on the roofs of buildings.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture