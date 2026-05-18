Cars Weren't Meant to Be Driverless. Those Trying to Prove They Can Are Literally Circling Cul-de-sacs and Going for Swims.
Waymo self-driving cars, a Google invention, are demonstrating the madness of EVs. The MGUY reports in this 7-minute video, on their cue-de-sac circling, inability to stop in the case of stream flooding, and much more
#Climate #GreenEnergy #Waymo #ClimateChange #EVs #MGUY
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I usually agree with MGuy, but he's wrong on this issue. It's easy to make fun of the crazy errors being made by autonomous vehicles during the learning stage - I get that.
But they're learning amazingly quickly, and already much safer than us regular drivers. Thousands of lives will be saved once this trend is approved and takes hold.
Driverless cars don't get drunk or fall asleep at the wheel. It's as simple as that.
I'm not in favor of EVs; we couldn't produce enough electric power to charge every vehicle, so am hopeful that driverless will work for gas powered vehicles.