Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
3hEdited

I usually agree with MGuy, but he's wrong on this issue. It's easy to make fun of the crazy errors being made by autonomous vehicles during the learning stage - I get that.

But they're learning amazingly quickly, and already much safer than us regular drivers. Thousands of lives will be saved once this trend is approved and takes hold.

Driverless cars don't get drunk or fall asleep at the wheel. It's as simple as that.

I'm not in favor of EVs; we couldn't produce enough electric power to charge every vehicle, so am hopeful that driverless will work for gas powered vehicles.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture