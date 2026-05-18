Waymo self-driving cars, a Google invention, are demonstrating the madness of EVs. The MGUY reports in this 7-minute video, on their cue-de-sac circling, inability to stop in the case of stream flooding, and much more

#Climate #GreenEnergy #Waymo #ClimateChange #EVs #MGUY

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