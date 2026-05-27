Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
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Thanks for this report by John Robson about another Bill Gates' grand project to save the world. Carbon Capture and Storage is an absurd endeavor that wastes a valuable resource, energy, to lock away an essential, very dilute molecule of life, CO2.

Pikas and squirrels know what needs to be stored in the ground,, grass, and seeds. That is sensible Carbon Capture.

Turning atmospheric carbon dioxide, the molecule of life, into rock and burying it is lunacy. It shows how smart you have to be to become one of the richest people on Earth.

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