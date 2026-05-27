Carbon Capture and Storage, Another Bill Gates Investment, Isn't Looking So Good These Days, As Climate Realism Takes Hold
John Robson does an investigation into carbon capture and storage (CSS) and climate cult porn in this 15-minute video:
Robson also recently did an excellent 3-minute video on useless politicians that is just excellent. Yes, it focuses on Canadian politicians, but the points he makes are relevant to far too many U.S. politicians, especially of the establishment Republican type:
Enjoy!
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Thanks for this report by John Robson about another Bill Gates' grand project to save the world. Carbon Capture and Storage is an absurd endeavor that wastes a valuable resource, energy, to lock away an essential, very dilute molecule of life, CO2.
Pikas and squirrels know what needs to be stored in the ground,, grass, and seeds. That is sensible Carbon Capture.
Turning atmospheric carbon dioxide, the molecule of life, into rock and burying it is lunacy. It shows how smart you have to be to become one of the richest people on Earth.