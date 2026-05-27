John Robson does an investigation into carbon capture and storage (CSS) and climate cult porn in this 15-minute video:

Robson also recently did an excellent 3-minute video on useless politicians that is just excellent. Yes, it focuses on Canadian politicians, but the points he makes are relevant to far too many U.S. politicians, especially of the establishment Republican type:

Enjoy!

#Robson#ClimateDiscussionNexus #UselessPoliticians #Climate #Canada #CarbonStorage #BillGates #CSS

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