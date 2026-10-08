Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
Oct 8

The delay in stable power generation by the out of reason number of part tine generators is costing us money and grid stability. It’s time to quit the intermittent generation at the grid level.

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
Oct 8

All great news! MSM need not apply ! Who is still pushing(like a drug) wind/solar in our own government??? I want NAMES! I want accountability!

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