Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
6d

The recognition that AI started a long time ago is welcome discussion. The current hype of AI everything including the death of humanity is so far over the top ignorant that it’s hard to tolerate. The current hype is a fad. The need for data processing is real. The drive to build data centers has caught the attention of the commercial real estate developers and is replacing the promoters past favorite projects with data centers. The build it and they will come approach is obvious, as obvious as the apartment projects and office complex projects. With economic failure and unsophisticated investors losing it all, the correction in the industry will happen. The next hype fad will emerge and the scam artists will move on. But the real compute demand from real companies doing processing to generate more revenue will result in large projects that are well planned and well designed. Afterall, we have data processing centers now and many are amongst population centers and generate little attention.

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Jack Eddyfier's avatar
Jack Eddyfier
6d

I've had my arguments with AI systems, especially over energy policy and AGW. But the actual argument one is having is with the myths established by globalists. Myths established to railroad policy and to NOT debate. These myths and patterns of bad argumentation were fed into LLMs as training data. Recently, I see evidence that the AI engine can surpass the limits of this training data (the so-called "global consensus on climate"). Only last night when I was searching Google for my blog, the Google agent was surprisingly complementary on the blogs content. It miss-attributed blog authorship to Roy Clark. It even asked me questions about, for example, Uli Weber's ideas. I told the AI to ask Uli Weber himself by emailing him. So maybe that's what the "AI networks" are? just individual AI engines completing, previously, incomplete queries?

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