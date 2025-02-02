The Fraser Institute has just released a report demonstrating (again) all the economic pain Canada is enduring and is expected to endure in the future to fully comply with the Paris treaty will do no more than reduce temperature by less than one-hundredth of a degree Celsius by 2100, which is meaningless.

Authored by Ross McKitrick, well-known Professor of Economics, University of Guelph, the report is titled “Canada’s Path to Net Zero by 2050: Darkness at the End of the Tunnel." The highlights and Executive Summary follow:

The conclusion is clear: Without transformative abatement technologies, Canada is unlikely to reach net zero by 2050. Even the most efficient policies impose unsustainable costs, making them unlikely to gain public support.

Second, the study explores whether a sharply rising carbon tax alone could achieve net zero. At $400 per tonne, emissions decrease by 68 percent, but tripling the carbon tax to $1,200 per tonne achieves only an additional 6 percent reduction. At this level, the economic impacts are severe: GDP would shrink by 18 percent, and incomes per worker would fall by 17 percent, compared with the baseline scenario.

First, a simulation of the ERP extended to 2050 results in emissions falling by approximately 70 percent relative to where they would be otherwise, but still falling short of net zero. Moreover, the economic costs are significant: real GDP declines by seven percent, income per worker drops by six percent, 250,000 jobs are lost, and the annual cost per worker exceeds $8,000.

This study provides an outlook through 2050 of Canada's path to net zero by answering two questions: will the Government of Canada's current Emission Reduction Plan (ERP) get us to net zero by 2050, and if not, is it feasible for any policy to get us there?

The Government of Canada has committed to going beyond the Paris target of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to 40 percent below 2005 levels as of 2030 and now intends to achieve net zero carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions as of 2050. Net zero means that emissions net of sequestration must go to zero, either through natural effects such as forest growth or industrial activities, such as carbon capture and storage or agriculture-based sequestration methods.

The government estimates that sequestration in Canada is nearly zero, so net zero in practice means approximately zero emissions. This study provides an outlook of Canada’s path to net zero through 2050, by answering two questions: will the Government of Canada’s Emission Reduction Plan (ERP) get us to net zero by 2050 and, if not, is there any policy to get us there?

To answer the first question, I ran the model I used in an earlier economic simula- tion to 2030 (McKitrick 2024a) out to 2050, with some extensions applied to the ERP beyond 2035. Canada’s GHG emissions fall by about 70 percent, relative to the base case, which is enough to reach the Paris target (although not by 2030) but not net zero.

And the simulations show that the costs to the economy are exceptionally severe, including a seven percent drop in GDP, relative to the no-policy base case, a six percent relative loss in GDP per worker, a reduction in employment (due to declining labour demand and some workers leaving the labour force) of about a quarter million positions, and a cost per employed person exceeding $8,000 annually. It is therefore doubtful the policy would be tolerated by the public.

To answer the second question, a cost curve was drawn associated with a carbon tax gradually increasing from $0 to $1,200 per tonne. The result is the percent emission reductions graphed against the level of the carbon tax, or a marginal abatement cost (MAC) curve. It shows that by the time the carbon tax reaches $400 per tonne, emissions fall by about 68 percent relative to the base case, but thereafter the MAC curve becomes very steep, and tripling the tax to $1,200 reduces emissions by only six percent more. At $1,200 per tonne, the gross domestic product is 18 percent smaller, compared with the base case, and income per worker is 17 percent lower.

Overall, I find that the economic costs of GHG emission reductions become severe when the policy is sufficiently stringent to achieve large scale emission cuts, even though none of the simulations result in net zero. Employment, GDP, and income fall so much in the process that it is once again doubtful the policy would be acceptable to the public.

The ultimate conclusion is that Canada’s economy will not get to net zero by 2050 in the absence of a transformative new abatement technology. Even using the most efficient policy option available, the costs of abatement are simply too high.