Canada's LNG Industry Moves Ahead: The Pictures Tell the Story and It's A Beautiful One!
Guest Post from the Canadian Energy Centre.
Canada’s long-awaited LNG sector is taking shape, with the first export terminal operating and construction well underway on two more major projects.
Here’s a look at recent company photos showing progress on LNG Canada, Woodfibre LNG and Cedar LNG, laying the groundwork for an industry that will strengthen Canada’s role in global natural gas markets.
LNG Canada
Canada’s first LNG export facility has been operating for nearly five months, with regular shipments sailing to Asia.
According to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER), as of September 2025 the terminal had exported more than 38 billion cubic feet of natural gas, or about two days worth of Canada’s total natural gas production.
Woodfibre LNG
Construction is more than halfway complete on the Woodfibre LNG project near Squamish, B.C.
Designed to export the equivalent of about 280 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, Woodfibre remains on schedule to start up in 2027, according to Enbridge, which holds a 30 per cent stake in the project.
Cedar LNG
Construction is well underway on the Cedar LNG project, a partnership between the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation.
Located near the LNG Canada terminal in Kitimat, the floating facility will have capacity to export the equivalent of about 400 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.
Pembina recently reported that Cedar LNG remains on track to begin operations in late 2028.
