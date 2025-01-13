A proposed piece of legislation called the ‘Climate and Nature Bill,’ or the ‘CAN Act’ for short. It is being considered by the UK House of Commons, and it appears to have substantial support. It is, more than anything else, an act of submission to the will of globalist forces, international corporatism, and control by others. The last version of the bill available may be found here. It is nothing less than demented — madder than the hatter depicted below.

Here are the key provisions (emphasis added):

Section 1: Duty of the Secretary of State: climate and nature targets

The Secretary of State must achieve in subsection (2) (“the objectives”) — The objectives are to ensure that the United Kingdom reduces its overall contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions to net zero at a rate consistent with — limiting the global mean temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels as defined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; and fulfilling its obligations and commitments under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, taking into account the United Kingdom's and other countries' common but differentiated responsibilities, and respective capabilities, considering national circumstances;



(‘the climate target’); and halts and reverses its overall contribution to the degradation and loss of nature in the United Kingdom and overseas by— increasing the health, abundance, diversity and resilience of species, populations, habitats and ecosystems so that by 2030, and measured against a baseline of 2020, nature is visibly and measurably on the path of recovery; fulfilling its obligations under the UNCBD and its protocols and the commitments set out in the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework; and following the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities;



(‘the nature target’). The Secretary of State may fulfil the duty in subsection (1) by acting on matters of devolved legislative competence, subject to section 5.

Section 2. Duty of the Secretary of State: climate and nature strategy

The Secretary of State must, within 12 months of the passing of this Act, publish and lay before Parliament a strategy (‘the strategy’) to achieve the objectives specified in section 1. The strategy must include annual interim targets consistent with the achievement of the objectives and the Secretary of State must take all reasonable steps to meet those annual interim targets. The strategy must include measures that, subject to sections 3 and 4, will achieve the objectives specified in section 1 by — limiting the United Kingdom’s total emissions of carbon dioxide to no more than its proportionate share of the remaining global carbon budget; reducing emissions of carbon dioxide in respect of imports to the United Kingdom, at the same percentage rate each year as the annual reduction of the United Kingdom’s emissions of carbon dioxide required pursuant to (a); reducing the United Kingdom’s emissions of greenhouse gases other than carbon dioxide at rates consistent with a proportionate United Kingdom contribution to limiting global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius; ensuring the end of the exploration, extraction, export and import of fossil fuels by the United Kingdom as rapidly as possible; ensuring that steps taken under the strategy to mitigate emissions in the United Kingdom and overseas minimise damage to ecosystems, food and water availability, and human health, as far as possible; restoring and expanding natural ecosystems and enhancing the management of cultivated ecosystems, in the United Kingdom and overseas, to protect and enhance biodiversity, ecological processes, and ecosystem service provision; ensuring that all activities in the United Kingdom which affect the health, abundance, diversity and resilience of species, populations and ecosystems prioritise avoidance of the loss of nature, through adherence to the Mitigation and Conservation Hierarchy; taking every possible step to avoid, where avoidance is not possible, limit, and where limiting is not possible, restore, or otherwise offset, the adverse impacts in the United Kingdom and overseas on ecosystems and human health of — United Kingdom-generated production and consumption of goods and services, and all related trade, transport and financing including impacts from the extraction of raw materials, deforestation, land and water degradation, pollution and waste production. With respect to subsection (3)(a), (b) and (c), measures in the strategy must seek to achieve the objectives by reducing the United Kingdom's gross greenhouse gas emissions, and those in respect of imports to the United Kingdom, as far and as rapidly as possible. The strategy must— in the opinion of the Secretary of State, be projected to have an overall positive impact on — local communities with a high deprivation rating according to Government deprivation indices; young people; and people with protected characteristics under section 4 of the Equality Act 2010; set out how the requirements under paragraph (a) have been met; and include financial support and retraining for people whose livelihoods and jobs will be affected by the proposed measures—including those measures that require transitioning out of industries characterised by high emissions and high impacts on ecosystems. The strategy may include measures in areas of devolved legislative competence subject to section 5.

Readers will understand this is exactly the strategy employed by the Biden Administration but taken much further. It is a total surrender to the UN, the IPPC and the globalists using those entities to the dirty work of corporatism (the Big Green Grift). This bill even provides, in the last bolded for simply shitting down businesses and industries to please the climate gods in Davos and wherever else they congregate. It also calls for abandoning all fossil fuels including those the nation depends upon, the massive Bowland Shale beneath its feet and LNG lifeline we offer our English cousins.

Will the bill pass? It's iffy but the threat is real, and under current leadership, which is weaker than a thrice used teabag and more politically correct than anyone could previously imagine, it's probably going to happen anyway. Moreover, the UK is paralyzed by its damnable sins as Andy McCarthy notes in this article and has made free speech a literal crime. So, can the UK be saved? It's doubtful unless the citizenry arises from its slumber and puts a Trumpian disruptor in charge, but that's not the British way, is it?

