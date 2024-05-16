George Orwell, in his essay, “Can Socialists Be Happy?” wrote that “Whoever tries to imagine perfection simply reveals his own emptiness.” It seems to me to be true and especially of the utopians who have joined the climate change cult as some sort of weird religion. They are most socialists, of course, and utopia (heaven) here on Earth is their aim.

That emptiness was spectacularly revealed in this Tweet last week, which got a lot of attention:

He’s been furiously denying it meant “reduce the surplus population” ever since, of course, because, well, you know, socialism is supposedly all about the brotherhood of man and no utopia cannot be a loving place. But, no one is accepting the denials, as the words were plain. Mr. McGuire values the planet more than the people on it, or at least most of the people other than himself.

Yes, the climate cult is as about as dark a religion as one will find. It’s ultimately about self; a very empty self with no soul. It’s never a happy self either. It’s perpetually miserable and scared. It proves, in fact, that Orwell was right about a lot of things.

#Climate #Cult #Religion #Pandemic #Planet

Share