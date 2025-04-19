Democrats have dropped blue-collar workers and their families like a blistering hit rock and aligned themselves with gentry class elites, globalists, grifters, the fate of illegal alien MS-13 wife beaters from foreign countries, men who want to take over women’s sports, and gas appliance haters. So, it’s natural to ask if they can get any crazier. The answer is to be found in the following excerpt from an article at Capital & Main (emphasis added):

The Centennial State may become first in the nation to require retailers to warn consumers that burning fossil fuels “releases air pollutants and greenhouse gases, known by the state of Colorado to be linked to significant health impacts and global heating.” The warning is the linchpin of a bill — HB25-1277 — that narrowly passed the state House on April 2 and is scheduled to be heard in the Senate’s Transportation & Energy Committee this week. Its Democratic sponsors say the bill will raise awareness among consumers that combusting gas in their vehicles creates pollutants that harm their health and trap heat in the atmosphere, leading to more intense and extreme weather, wildfires and drought. The groundbreaking measure would require retailers to place warning labels printed in black ink on a white background in English and Spanish in no smaller than 16-point type on fuel pumps and “in a conspicuous location” near displays offering petroleum-based goods for sale. Proponents compare the stickers to warnings labels on cigarettes that scientific evidence found motivated consumers to reconsider the health impacts of smoking. The labeling bill is backed by environmental groups, including 350 Colorado and the Sierra Club, and opposed by gas stations, chambers of commerce and energy trade associations. About 136 lobbyist registrations were filed with the secretary of state in the position of support, opposition, or monitoring — a benchmark of the measure’s divisiveness… The Cambridge City Council enacted its greenhouse gas label law in 2020. City inspectors affix about 116 bright yellow stickers that read: “Warning. Burning Gasoline, Diesel and Ethanol has major consequences on human health and on the environment including contributing to climate change” in pump bays at 19 gas stations annually, along with inspection stickers, Jeremy Warnick, a city spokesman, wrote in an email.

A bright yellow warning label on a gas pump in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo courtesy the city of Cambridge.

Early research into the impacts of Cambridge’s labeling law suggest that peer pressure that results from one person seeing a label on a gas pump and telling friends about it at a party can indeed motivate people to reconsider their transportation choices. A measure instituted in Sweden in 2021 that requires labels depicting each fuel grade’s impact on the climate to be installed on gas pumps produced similar results. The warning stickers communicate to people as they’re pumping gas that others in their community acknowledge petroleum products create emissions that are warming the planet, said Gregg Sparkman, an assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience at Boston College. Sparkman’s research found Americans function in a state of “pluralistic ignorance,” essentially “walking around thinking others don’t care about climate change.”

Could it get any worse? Well, yes, it can, sadly. But, the lack of self-awareness in the commentary above is, nonetheless, perfectly astounding, dripping with condescension one would expect from the Boston Brahmins inhabitating Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the median household income for 2023 was $126,469, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and Harvard is located. But, Colorado?

Again, sadly, yes. The median household income in Boulder County, CO, was $102,772 in 2023, and per Grok:

Boulder is not the wealthiest place in Colorado. Based on available data, Cherry Hills Village is the richest city in Colorado, with a median household income exceeding $250,000 (often reported as $250,001 due to Census data capping) and an average household income around $486,405 to $503,255. Douglas County is the wealthiest county, with a median household income of approximately $139,000 to $145,737, ranking among the top 15 richest counties in the U.S…. Boulder County voting data shows consistent Democratic dominance. In the 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris won 79% of the vote compared to Donald Trump’s 19%. The county has a highly educated population (65.36% with bachelor’s degrees or higher), which correlates with liberal voting patterns. Political contests here rarely come within five percentage points, indicating a lack of competitiveness and solid Democratic control.

So, what we have here is a group of wealthy Democrat elites, including lots of academics who have chosen Colorado as their home away from the horrid teeming masses of the “pluralistic ignorant.” They are true believers in climate change as a mechanism of saving the planet…for themselves. And, of course, virtue signaling at cocktail parties of the beautiful people is one of the ways to make their views known to politicians. Another, of course, is forcing the commoners to look at an ugly yellow sticker as they fill up their cars with gas to go to work.

The whole thing is based the useful, but entirely false, premise that CO2 is a pollutant and that it’s producing a climate crisis that isn’t. It’s one phony claim after another to justify forcing everyone into EVs ,for which there is not enough electricity, and getting the commoners out of cars altogether so they’re forced to live in their own packed enclaves far away from the ruling class.

Yes, Democrats are now the party of elitism and exclusivity, and that is making them do crazy things, because they’re hopelessly out-of-touch and want it that way. That’s why we can expect still crazier things to come from them. To think I was once one of them! Ah, but that was when I was young…

