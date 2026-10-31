Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
31m

Realize that the diesel shortages and tight supply are not in the USA, but in Europe and Asia. Restarting our refineries will add volume to the market for diesel and other refined products. As the USA already produces more diesel than we consume, we export the fuel. By increasing this volume we can replace the volumes lost from war damage, and take some market share. But that is a relatively short runway as the damaged refining capacity is brought back online there will be competition for that market share. This will potentially drive price downward but the cost of transport advantage to refineries close to the market will be used to regain market share. Restarting our refineries is a good move as we need more capacity domestically, but it’s not the end all to the market balance. The refiners margins will be pressured by the regain of the war damaged sources and the world volume should reduce prices for distillates. This is a case where we need to go in with eyes wide open and not assume a simple act produces the long term solution to a temporary condition. The refiners know this and without the federal dollars would not be making the investment in their own. Let’s not let this become another grifters paradise.

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