California Insider is a featured show on Epoch TV and here is an outstanding clip from one of the episodes. It gets at the root problem with short-lived solar panels, which wear out relatively quickly, operate when you least need them, and already raise the cost of electricity enormously. It's but a minute long but extremely informative.

I love California in so many ways. not the least of which is that my son and granddaughter live there, but betting the future ion solar is a mistake for the ages.

Hat Tip: J.F.

