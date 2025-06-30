California's Solar Recycling Dilemma: A One Minute Explanation of All That's Gone Wrong with the Golden State Solar Dream
California Insider is a featured show on Epoch TV and here is an outstanding clip from one of the episodes. It gets at the root problem with short-lived solar panels, which wear out relatively quickly, operate when you least need them, and already raise the cost of electricity enormously. It's but a minute long but extremely informative.
I love California in so many ways. not the least of which is that my son and granddaughter live there, but betting the future ion solar is a mistake for the ages.
Hat Tip: J.F.
#Solar #Recycling #CaliforniaInsider #SolarPanels #California