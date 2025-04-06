Joel Klotkin is one of my favorite writers, as he tends to focus on both philosophical and practical issues associated with growth or the lack thereof. He has also written a book on the subject of neo-feudalism and an outstanding article on corporatism, which is one of the most worst scourges of our time. His latest reflection on our world is a rather lengthy one but it reveals the cost of California climate politics in sections I have excerpted below, the entire piece being must-reading to grasp what’s wrong with the Golden State:

California progressivism today embraces many causes – undocumented immigrants, transgender kids, reparations for slavery – but nothing has shaped the state’s contemporary politics more in recent years than a commitment to what Newsom described in 2018 as “climate leadership.” In embracing the catastrophism that defines climate change as an existential threat to life on the planet, Newsom has left behind the old progressive notion of focusing on materially improving people’s lives by embracing inherently uncertain computer models predicting danger. In California, experts from what Bjorn Lomborg, a leading skeptic of climate catastrophism, calls “the climate industrial complex” provide the justification for staggeringly expensive, socially regressive mandates based on the conjured models; the state mandates GHG reductions but leaves implementation in the hands of state agencies closely aligned with the green lobby. This allows the legislature to look the other way as state climate policies knowingly increase poor and working family costs and shift billions of dollars to the wealthy in the relentless pursuit of unilaterally modeled carbon emission targets that even advocates admit cannot possibly “fix” the global climate. Indeed, in 2023, the California Air Resources Board belatedly disclosed current state climate policies would disproportionately harm households earning less than $100,000 per year while boosting incomes for those above this threshold.

It doesn’t get much more clear, does it? Read the whole article!

