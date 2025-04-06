California's Slide Down the Slippery Slope of Green Political Correctness to Economic 3rd World Status
Joel Klotkin is one of my favorite writers, as he tends to focus on both philosophical and practical issues associated with growth or the lack thereof. He has also written a book on the subject of neo-feudalism and an outstanding article on corporatism, which is one of the most worst scourges of our time. His latest reflection on our world is a rather lengthy one but it reveals the cost of California climate politics in sections I have excerpted below, the entire piece being must-reading to grasp what’s wrong with the Golden State:
California progressivism today embraces many causes – undocumented immigrants, transgender kids, reparations for slavery – but nothing has shaped the state’s contemporary politics more in recent years than a commitment to what Newsom described in 2018 as “climate leadership.”
In embracing the catastrophism that defines climate change as an existential threat to life on the planet, Newsom has left behind the old progressive notion of focusing on materially improving people’s lives by embracing inherently uncertain computer models predicting danger.
In California, experts from what Bjorn Lomborg, a leading skeptic of climate catastrophism, calls “the climate industrial complex” provide the justification for staggeringly expensive, socially regressive mandates based on the conjured models; the state mandates GHG reductions but leaves implementation in the hands of state agencies closely aligned with the green lobby.
This allows the legislature to look the other way as state climate policies knowingly increase poor and working family costs and shift billions of dollars to the wealthy in the relentless pursuit of unilaterally modeled carbon emission targets that even advocates admit cannot possibly “fix” the global climate. Indeed, in 2023, the California Air Resources Board belatedly disclosed current state climate policies would disproportionately harm households earning less than $100,000 per year while boosting incomes for those above this threshold.
Newsom’s dogged emphasis on climate change – and achieving “carbon neutrality” by 2045 – has meant massive subsidies for wind and solar, mandates to reduce personal car use by nearly three times the temporary cuts caused by pandemic lockdowns, electrification of home appliances at a cost of many thousands of dollars per household, and even cuts to dairy and livestock emissions with technology mandates, accelerating the relocation of these food producers to other states and increasing food prices.
To justify the pain, state regulators estimated that paying for these changes today would prevent future climate damage, all of which depend on highly uncertain projections spanning, in some cases, hundreds of years in the future. The problem is that even if damage projections are remotely accurate, California’s climate law recognizes that the state cannot affect the global climate unless everyone else in the world follows suit. In fact, global emissions are rising, especially from China, which exported over $120 billion in goods and services, notably manufactured goods, often produced with coal, to California in 2023.
Also based on “expert” opinion, the state has embraced a policy to force people to buy electric vehicles by 2035, a policy increasingly questionable amidst slowing demand for these vehicles. Once again, state officials relying on speculative projections proclaim that the policy will benefit the state’s consumers and the environment, although this seems questionable, given, as Volvo suggests, the energy demands of building such cars may take years to have a positive impact…
Consider California’s once vibrant fossil fuel industry. The state’s last major oil firm, Chevron, recently moved to Houston. In 1996, California imported less than 10% of its crude oil from foreign sources. In 2023, foreign suppliers such as Iraq and Saudi Arabia accounted for over 60% of the state’s supplies. This continued shuttering of the state’s fossil fuel industry will cost California as many as 300,000 generally high-paying jobs, roughly half held by minorities, and will devastate, in particular, the San Joaquin Valley, where 40,000 jobs depend on the oil industry.
Other blue-collar industries – construction, manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture – are also suffering under California’s climate policies. Over the past decade, it has fallen into the bottom half of states in manufacturing sector employment, ranking 44th in 2023; its industrial new job creation has paled in comparison to gains from competitors such as Nevada, Kentucky, Michigan, and Florida. Even without adjusting for costs, no California metro area ranks in the U.S. top 10 in terms of well-paying, blue-collar jobs. But four – Ventura, Los Angeles, San Jose, and San Diego – sit among the bottom ten…
California, once the land of opportunity, is the single worst state in the nation when it comes to creating jobs that pay above average, while it is at the top of the heap in creating below-average and low-paying jobs. The state hemorrhaged 1.6 million above-average-paying jobs in the past decade, more than twice as many as any other state. Since 2008, the state has created five times as many low-wage jobs as high-wage jobs. In the past three years, the situation worsened, with 78.1% of all jobs added in California from lower-than-average paying industries versus 61% for the nation as a whole.
It doesn’t get much more clear, does it? Read the whole article!
#California #Newsom #Climate #GreenEnergy #Degeneration #GoldenState
And hence, nobody wonders why people are leaving California. I just don’t want them to bring their politics and social ideology to Texas!