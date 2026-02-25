Doug Sheridan looks at the disaster that is modern-day California, thanks to its trust-funder Governor Gavin Newsom and an insane Democrat legislature:

The WSJ Editorial Board writes, California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a victory lap in London after signing a climate deal with the UK. California, he said, “is the best place in America to invest in a clean economy because we set clear goals and we deliver."



Yes, behold how Newsom's climate policies are delivering higher energy costs, fewer jobs, and even more CO2 emissions.

California is about to sink into the Pacific with a millstone around its neck!

Phillips 66 announced this month it is laying off 277 workers at its Los Angeles refinery as it winds down operations there. Valero Energy plans to shut down a Northern California refinery this spring, which will cost hundreds of more jobs. All told, California has lost roughly a quarter of its refinery capacity since Newsom became Governor in 2019.



Refiners say the state's buregulations -e.g., its cap-and-trade program, low-carbon fuel standard and threatened tax on “excessive" gross margins-make it uneconomic to operate older facilities. As a result of refinery closures, California is having to import more gasoline at higher cost from abroad, including from the Bahamas off the East Coast.

California's refined fuel imports have increased by more than 30% compared to late 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The top sources are Canada, South Korea, Japan, India and the Bahamas.



Why doesn't California get its gasoline from the energy-rich U.S. Gulf Coast? Because the state lacks pipelines to the region and the 1920 Jones Act requires goods shipped between U.S. ports to be transported on American-built, -owned and -operated vessels.



There are few Jones Act-compliant oil tankers in the world. However, some Gulf Coast shippers have devised a nifty Jones Act work-around that involvesa circuitous route through the Bahamas. The ironic upshot of the state's anti-fossil fuel regulations is higher C02 emissions from all that transport to get the oil to California. In case Newsom doesn't know, most oil tankers run on petroleum-based fuels.



All the while, Californians are paying $1.67 a gallon more for gasoline than the national average. Then again, maybe higher gas prices are Newsom's goal because he wants to force his citizens to buy EVs, no matter their cost and his state's skyrocketing cost of power.



Our Take: That California and the UK struck a deal on clean energy is perfect. Along with Spain, Germany, Australia, and Texas, the two "lead the world" in demonstrating how politicians can break energy system faster than they can be rebuilt. Welcome to a world in which small numbers of nations and states think falling on their swords in the name of climate change is the new black.

My Take: California became what is today because of a long line of governors, Democrats as well as Arnold, all of whom wanted to be green energy leaders who could lord it over other states. And, it wasn’t just green energy. It was also illegal immigration, big tech’s influence, Hollywood, an election system designed to elect Democrats, and an overwhelming desire on the part to be politically correct on a world stage. It was all performance art, in other words, and it had no substance. Everyone was an Emperor with no clothes, and it has cost the state dearly.

