Tyler Durden at ZeroHedge recently put out a great little story about electricity prices. Here are the key parts (emphasis added) followed by a few of my own observations:

California residents have experienced the steepest rise in electricity costs in the nation, with average bills climbing 39% over the past six years, according to UC Berkeley’s Haas Energy Institute. Researchers link the surge to wildfire-related expenses and long-standing policy decisions that shifted more costs onto consumers, according to the NY Post… The Post writes that the increases come on top of California’s already high living costs, with families spending about $30,000 more than the national average on basic needs, according to the Transparency Foundation. Analysts say utilities have been allowed to pass wildfire prevention and recovery expenses, infrastructure upgrades, and renewable energy investments directly to customers. Subsidies for rooftop solar have also shifted costs onto households without panels, according to UC Berkeley professor Severin Borenstein. Elsewhere in the country, electricity prices generally tracked inflation from 2019 to 2025 or even declined. States such as Arizona, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, and North Carolina saw increases of just 1%, while rates fell in Nevada, Iowa, Alaska, Kansas, and South Carolina, the study found.

If you track down the research, found here, you get the following:

[N]ationally, electricity prices in 2024 were doing about what other prices were doing. As the figure below shows, the average US residential electricity price was climbing roughly at the rate of inflation. Thus, the real (inflation-adjusted) price had been almost flat for nearly two decades. In fact, if you took California out of the average – with its wildfire management costs and high subsidies for rooftop solar paid by other customers – the average price in the rest of the country was actually lower in 2024 than in 2014, after adjusting for inflation. Meanwhile, median weekly earnings of workers were rising faster than inflation.

The study and related research suggests California’s completely unfair subsidies of rooftop solar are a big part of the problem and have, in fact, distorted the average electricity prices for the nation as a whole:

Regardless of what is driving utility costs higher, their impact on rates is multiplied when customers install their own generation and buy fewer kilowatts-hours from the grid. That’s because those households – whether they are customers of the utility or of a community choice aggregator – contribute less towards all of the fixed costs in the system, such as vegetation management, grid hardening, distribution line undergrounding, EV charging stations, subsidies for low income customers, energy efficiency programs, and the poles and wires that we all rely on whether we are taking electricity off the grid or putting it onto the grid from our rooftop PV systems. Since those fixed costs still need to be paid, rates go up, shifting costs onto the kWhs still being bought from the grid… What has this done to rates? That takes a lot of calculations, which I detail in the available data appendix. But it turns out that three numbers are the major determinants: the total revenue the utility is permitted to collect from residential customers to cover its operating and fixed costs (known as the revenue requirement), the utility savings from selling a customer fewer kWhs (known as the avoided cost), and the amount of solar on rooftops that is leading to those lower sales. Since 2020, the real (i.e., inflation-adjusted) revenue requirements of the utilities have increased about 25% for residential customers and rooftop solar has grown 114%, but the avoided cost from each kWh coming off those panels has hardly changed. So, as higher and higher electricity prices have meant customers would save more and more for each solar panel installed, the system hasn’t been saving any more money per panel when they do, and those extra costs have been shifted onto customers who don’t have solar.

So, California has dug a big green energy hole for itself that can only be filled with ever-higher electric bills on those consumers getting electricity from the grid. Moreover, because many consumers with rooftop solar still have to purchase some electricity from the grid, those folks are paying, too, thus reducing any savings from solar. It’s a mess in other words, proving yet again California politics are a terrible blight on the entire nation

