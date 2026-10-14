Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Underhill's avatar
Ronald Underhill
Oct 14

Some say Nero played the fiddle while watching Rome burn, but fiddles didn’t exist then.

From Wikipedia: The Great Fire of Rome (Latin: incendium magnum Romae) began on the evening of 18–19 July 64 AD.[1] The fire started in the merchant shops around Rome's chariot stadium, Circus Maximus. After six days, the fire was brought under control, but before the damage could be assessed, the fire reignited and burned for another three days. In the aftermath of the fire, nearly three quarters of Rome had been destroyed (10 out of 14 districts).[2]

A depiction of the fire burning through the city.

Fire in Rome by Hubert Robert (1785)

According to Tacitus, Emperor Nero blamed the devastation on the Christian community in the city, initiating the empire's first persecution against the Christians.[3] Other contemporary historians blamed Nero's incompetence but it is commonly agreed by historians nowadays that Rome was too densely populated and inadequately prepared to effectively deal with large-scale disasters, including fires, and that such an event was inevitable.

The State of California is playing with fire and it appears that if the trajectory continues, there won’t be much fuel to throw on this fire.

Unfortunately, poor decisions have dire consequences.

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