California's Backdoor EV Mandate Officially Rejected by Congress and the Climate Cult Is Screaming!
CalMatters describes itself as a “nonpartisan, independent California news for all” site. No news source at pains to say it’s non-partisan and independent is, of course, anything close to that. So, let’s dispense with that upfront. CalMatters is a lefty outfit parading around as an objective source of the latest news on issues of importance to the left. And, one those issues is the California EV mandate, which CalMatters wrote approvingly about only six months ago when the Biden Administration, on the way out the door did this:
The Biden administration today approved California’s groundbreaking mandate phasing out new gas-powered cars just weeks before the incoming Trump administration poses a threat of overturning electric vehicle and climate rules.
The granting of the waiver by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency allows California to move forward in requiring 35% of new 2026 model cars sold in the state to be zero-emissions, 68% in 2030 and 100% in 2035. Nearly all zero-emission cars are powered by electricity…
The Trump administration is likely to challenge the approved waivers through the courts and deny other California vehicle standards yet to be greenlit.
This was, obviously, a last-minute attempt by California’s pretty-boy, trust-funder governor and an inert President, to push an EV mandate out the door before it closed.
Congress, though, has just voted to overturn the waiver given by the EPA of Federal rules to impose the new rules, thereby rejecting the mandate that would have automatically become policy in several other crazy blue states. CalMatters doesn't like it:
The U.S. Senate voted today to block California’s landmark mandate phasing out gas-powered cars, dealing a substantial blow to the state’s aggressive transition to electric vehicles.
The decision to revoke three waivers that the Biden administration granted to California could upend the state’s decades-long efforts and authority to clean up its air pollution — the worst in the nation — and reduce greenhouse gases that cause climate change.
Today’s move by the Senate — following a vote in the House last month — sets the stage for what is likely to become a high-stakes legal and political battle between California and the Trump administration.
Republicans in the Senate and some Democrats in the House who voted in favor of blocking California’s electric car mandate — along with two rules cleaning up diesel trucks — said they’re costly and impractical, and prevent consumers and businesses from making their own choices.
But Democrats in the Senate who voted against them, including California’s Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, said the tactic used by Senate Republicans is illegal and that the state’s mandate is vital to cleaning up polluted air.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has made the adoption of zero-emission cars and trucks a top priority, denounced the move by Congress, vowing that “zero-emission vehicles are here to stay.” Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta said at a press briefing today that the state will file suit against the Trump administration.
“We won’t stand by as Trump Republicans make America smoggy again — undoing work that goes back to the days of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan — all while ceding our economic future to China. We’re going to fight this unconstitutional attack on California in court,” Newsom said in a statement this morning.
Under California’s mandate, 35% of new 2026 model cars sold in the state must be zero-emissions, ramping up to 68% in 2030 and 100% in 2035. It builds on decades of tightening emissions standards for cars sold in the state…
California officials may now have to rely, at least temporarily, on voluntary efforts to clean up cars and diesel trucks in order to meet federal health standards for smog and soot. For instance, state officials could offer financial incentives or rebates to persuade manufacturers to make electric cars and consumers to buy them. The state, however, faces a $12 billion deficit.
Culminating a late-night, marathon session on Wednesday, the Senate votes highlight the growing political division over electric vehicle and air pollution policy as concerns over cost, charging infrastructure and accessibility prevent many consumers from buying them, even in California, which leads the nation in sales.
For almost 60 years, California’s standards for vehicle emissions have been central to cleaning up its air, particularly in the smoggy Los Angeles basin and San Joaquin Valley. Vehicles are still the largest sources of smog-forming gases and fine particles of soot, which can cause respiratory disorders, heart attacks and other serious and deadly health problems.
Because of its highly polluted air and large population, Congress gave California the power to set its own, more stringent vehicle standards under the 1967 Clean Air Act. But before those standards can take effect, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must grant the state a waiver for each one.
Before today, over the past six decades, the EPA and Congress have never blocked any of California’s dozens of car and truck rules. Eleven other states and Washington, D.C. have already adopted a version of California’s electric car mandate, according to the Air Resources Board…
Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, of Wyoming, said Republicans reversed a highly unpopular move by the Biden administration.
“They were losers going out the door and they said ‘we’re coming after you — the American people — with our leftist dreams,’ ” Barrasso said. “This is a whole new meaning in California of fantasy land…America can’t meet these impossible standards, not next year, not in 10 years, and the American people don’t want to meet those standards.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, called California’s zero-emission standards for both cars and diesel trucks extreme and a threat to the economy. “I want to be clear, I have no problem with electric vehicles. Consumers should be able to purchase the vehicle of their choice, but I do have a big problem with electric vehicle mandates that replace the will of the consumer and the will of the government,” she said on the Senate floor on Wednesday night.
The Senators mostly voted along party lines. Fifty-one senators voted to rescind the electric car mandate waiver, while 44 voted against it…
President Donald Trump has long opposed California’s unique authority to set its own limits on emissions from cars and trucks. On his first day in office, Trump issued an executive order that aimed to eliminate federal and state electric car regulations and subsidies and restore “consumer choice in vehicles.”
…The Senate action follows an April 30 vote in the U.S. House of Representatives that shocked environmentalists because 35 Democrats joined Republicans to block California’s electric car mandate.
Included were two California House Democrats, both of whom represent districts in the smoggiest part of the state: Rep. Lou Correa of the 46th District in northern Orange County, and newly elected Rep. George Whitesides, from the 27th District in northern Los Angeles County…
The Biden administration’s EPA granted the waivers for California’s electric car mandate and nitrogen oxides truck rule late last year, and for the zero-emission truck rule in March 2023. Under the federal Clean Air Act, the EPA can only legally reject a waiver if it’s “arbitrary or capricious,” unnecessary for addressing air pollution or technologically infeasible due to inadequate lead time…
[California Attorney General] Bonta said the state will allege in its lawsuit that it is an unlawful use of the Congressional Review Act.
That law is meant to allow Congress under a new administration to revoke rules recently enacted by the previous administration. But it applies only to regulations, and experts say the waivers are not regulations so they cannot be revoked by Congress. In addition, the three waivers are already in effect, and the diesel truck one was issued more than two years ago, outside the time limits of the review act.
The U.S. Senate’s Parliamentarian and the Government Accountability Office said Congress cannot review Clean Air Act waivers. The Senate voted to evade their Parliamentarian’s ruling in a 51-46 party line, procedural decision on Wednesday night.
UCLA law professor Ann Carlson said Congress is violating its longstanding practices. She called the decision “totally norm-busting.”
“We’re just in a completely new territory,” she said. Congress “seems to be willing to use a statute that doesn’t apply, which is highly unusual. We’ve never seen this before.”
Carlson said by using the Congressional Review Act, lawmakers are seeking to move fast — bypassing the courts and a potential filibuster…
California is also considered a leader on climate policy, and zero-emission trucks and cars are critical to meeting its targets to phase out nearly all fossil fuels to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2045, which are mandated by state law.
Congress’ repeal of the rules follows an earlier blow to California’s efforts to clean the air. Days before Trump’s inauguration, the state Air Resources Board abandoned two of its groundbreaking standards because Trump’s EPA was unlikely to grant waivers for them.
One of them would have amped up California’s earlier zero-emission truck rule by ending the sale of new diesel trucks in 2036 and requiring large companies to convert their fleets to electric or hydrogen models by 2042.
The other abandoned rule would have required railroads in California to transition new diesel locomotives to ones powered by electricity. Under that rule, only locomotives less than 23 years old could operate in California after 2030 unless they were zero emissions.
One can only applaud Senate Republicans for scuttling the advice of their Parliamentarian (first appointed by Democrat Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid) and the GAO, which is led by an Obama appointee. A waiver of a regulation is not a regulation? Give me a break.
Note, too, some Senate Democrats didn't show for the vote and numerous House Democrats agreed with Republicans. Finally, isn't it odd that CalMatters doesn't distinguish between true EVs and hybrids? That knowledge would weaken the case, of course. Nonpartisan? Believe that and you’ll believe anything. Trump and fellow Republicans are right over the target!
