CalMatters describes itself as a “nonpartisan, independent California news for all” site. No news source at pains to say it’s non-partisan and independent is, of course, anything close to that. So, let’s dispense with that upfront. CalMatters is a lefty outfit parading around as an objective source of the latest news on issues of importance to the left. And, one those issues is the California EV mandate, which CalMatters wrote approvingly about only six months ago when the Biden Administration, on the way out the door did this:

The Biden administration today approved California’s groundbreaking mandate phasing out new gas-powered cars just weeks before the incoming Trump administration poses a threat of overturning electric vehicle and climate rules. The granting of the waiver by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency allows California to move forward in requiring 35% of new 2026 model cars sold in the state to be zero-emissions, 68% in 2030 and 100% in 2035. Nearly all zero-emission cars are powered by electricity… The Trump administration is likely to challenge the approved waivers through the courts and deny other California vehicle standards yet to be greenlit.

This was, obviously, a last-minute attempt by California’s pretty-boy, trust-funder governor and an inert President, to push an EV mandate out the door before it closed.

Congress, though, has just voted to overturn the waiver given by the EPA of Federal rules to impose the new rules, thereby rejecting the mandate that would have automatically become policy in several other crazy blue states. CalMatters doesn't like it:

The U.S. Senate voted today to block California’s landmark mandate phasing out gas-powered cars, dealing a substantial blow to the state’s aggressive transition to electric vehicles. The decision to revoke three waivers that the Biden administration granted to California could upend the state’s decades-long efforts and authority to clean up its air pollution — the worst in the nation — and reduce greenhouse gases that cause climate change. Today’s move by the Senate — following a vote in the House last month — sets the stage for what is likely to become a high-stakes legal and political battle between California and the Trump administration. Republicans in the Senate and some Democrats in the House who voted in favor of blocking California’s electric car mandate — along with two rules cleaning up diesel trucks — said they’re costly and impractical, and prevent consumers and businesses from making their own choices. But Democrats in the Senate who voted against them, including California’s Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, said the tactic used by Senate Republicans is illegal and that the state’s mandate is vital to cleaning up polluted air. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has made the adoption of zero-emission cars and trucks a top priority, denounced the move by Congress, vowing that “zero-emission vehicles are here to stay.” Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta said at a press briefing today that the state will file suit against the Trump administration. “We won’t stand by as Trump Republicans make America smoggy again — undoing work that goes back to the days of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan — all while ceding our economic future to China. We’re going to fight this unconstitutional attack on California in court,” Newsom said in a statement this morning. Under California’s mandate, 35% of new 2026 model cars sold in the state must be zero-emissions, ramping up to 68% in 2030 and 100% in 2035. It builds on decades of tightening emissions standards for cars sold in the state… California officials may now have to rely, at least temporarily, on voluntary efforts to clean up cars and diesel trucks in order to meet federal health standards for smog and soot. For instance, state officials could offer financial incentives or rebates to persuade manufacturers to make electric cars and consumers to buy them. The state, however, faces a $12 billion deficit.

One can only applaud Senate Republicans for scuttling the advice of their Parliamentarian (first appointed by Democrat Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid) and the GAO, which is led by an Obama appointee. A waiver of a regulation is not a regulation? Give me a break.

Note, too, some Senate Democrats didn't show for the vote and numerous House Democrats agreed with Republicans. Finally, isn't it odd that CalMatters doesn't distinguish between true EVs and hybrids? That knowledge would weaken the case, of course. Nonpartisan? Believe that and you’ll believe anything. Trump and fellow Republicans are right over the target!

