Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
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This article says over and over; How stupid are those people who are supposed to be the leaders of this State?

California has as much energy or more than Texas available to provide for this State. I think some college or university professor convinced a few people that the sun shines 24 hours a day and the wind does blow all the time, so be wise California and shut down (not just shut down, but dismantle all those natural gas and coal and nuclear power plants, so they can’t be started back up) and let’s convince all those gullible ones that we have a better way.

How is that working out Sacramento, and governor newsome?

I guess the proof is in the pudding.

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