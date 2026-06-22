There is a huge warehouse fire in Los Angeles that has been going on for days now. There are two important parts to the story. The first is that the facility is a cold-storage warehouse, which means there will be all sorts of contamination issues. The second is that the 10+ acre structure is covered with solar panels, which means it’s hard to fight any fire connected with the building and this raises other issues as well. More on that in a moment, but here is a look at the building from above, virtually every square inch covered with solar panels:

Here is one of numerous updates from the local ABC News affiliate:

Fire crews remain on the scene of a stubborn warehouse fire in Boyle Heights, where challenging conditions inside the building continue to hinder containment efforts and raise concerns about the scale of the aftermath. Officials acknowledged the situation is more complex than initially reported. Early assessments suggested the cold storage facility primarily housed bread products, but investigators later determined that large quantities of meat and other perishable goods are also stored inside.

Authorities say the facility stores an estimated 85 million pounds of food, including meat, poultry and bread products. Since the blaze compromised the building’s refrigeration systems, much of that inventory is now warming and beginning to spoil as internal temperatures climb to around 45 degrees. The resulting conditions have made it unsafe for firefighters to enter, forcing crews to battle the fire defensively from the outside as it burns on for several days. Lineage, the company behind the cold storage facility has multiple facilities across Southern California and several facilities just in the areas of Boyle Heights and nearby downtown Los Angeles alone. Beyond the active firefight, authorities are already bracing for a massive cleanup operation once the blaze is contained. Crews will have to remove and dispose of thousands of tons of spoiled food, a process expected to require extensive coordination and transport to area landfills. For now, firefighters continue working to contain the fire while monitoring the evolving conditions inside the warehouse.

What role did the solar panels play in the fire? Well, here is an analysis from Alter:

The solar panels are almost certainly the origin point or at minimum the primary accelerant of this fire. Here’s what the evidence shows: What We Know About the Solar Panels’ Involvement The fire started on the roof — specifically where the solar array was installed. Multiple outlets confirm the blaze “rapidly spread across solar panels on the roof of the warehouse.” The LAFD itself described the fire as spreading through the panels “almost like a wildfire.” Lineage Logistics, the tenant-operator, pointed directly at the solar array. In their official statement, they said they “believe the fire began while testing was being conducted by contractors of the third-party owner of the solar array located on the facility’s roof.” That’s not speculation from some rando on Twitter — that’s the company running the facility saying, essentially, “wasn’t us, talk to the solar people.”

Photo Use Permitted via Creative Commons : LAFD Photo of Helicopter Fighting Rooftop Fire from Above

Why Solar Panel Fires Are Especially Dangerous This wasn’t just any roof fire. LAFD Chief Jaime Moore specifically noted the unique hazard: solar panels generate electricity even when the building’s main power is shut off. You can kill the mains, but sunlight keeps those panels live. Firefighters can’t just go hacking into them with axes and water without risking electrocution. This is why they had to fight defensively — pulling crews off the roof and out of the interior — and resort to water-dropping helicopters normally used for brush fires. The Pattern: This Building Burned Before The same facility had a roof fire in 2024 that LAFD determined was caused by an “electrical problem.” Now in 2026, the roof is on fire again, in the same location where a third-party-owned solar array was being actively tested by contractors. The coincidence stretches credulity. The Investigation Is “Ongoing” — But Read Between the Lines LAFD officially says cause remains under investigation. Standard procedure. But the company statement naming the solar array testing, combined with the fire’s origin point on the roof, combined with the previous electrical fire at the same facility, combined with the known hazards of large commercial solar installations — the picture is pretty clear. Solar panels on commercial rooftops present a real fire risk that gets downplayed because it’s inconvenient for the green energy narrative. The panels themselves can develop arc faults, the inverters run hot, and when something goes wrong on a 491,000-square-foot roof with refrigeration equipment and ammonia lines below, you get exactly what Boyle Heights is dealing with right now: an uncontainable fire, 85 million pounds of rotting food, and smoke blanketing downtown LA for days. Bottom line: The solar panels didn’t just “might have” caused this fire. The facility operator’s own statement, the fire’s point of origin, the LAFD’s description of how it spread, and the history of the building all point squarely at the rooftop solar installation as the ignition source.

It’s worth noting that Grok and Perplexity yielded similar analyses. We’ll learn much more in the coming days, but already know Lineage, the cold storage outfit that operates the warehouse has been bragging about its solar systems on various facilities, even crowing that another of its California facilities was able to “generate 100% of its energy consumption on-site.” But, reading further down the story, it quickly becomes obvious that is not true. Thermal energy is also utilized, and “the units ramp up and down usage to enable maximum use of the building’s solar array, ensuring reliability and optimal use of renewable power.”

They only rationalize their claim by saying it is based on a net calculation. They push excess solar energy into the grid at times when it’s not needed, which means it is a cost to the grid as a whole. Combined with other direct and indirect subsidies, the whole thing is just one big green grift and prime example of corporate welfare. Now, there are even more costs about to be imposed on the public for putting out the fire and cleaning up the site, all due to a California obsession with green virtue signaling.

#California #Fire #WarehouseFire #LosAngeles #Solar #RooftopSolar

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