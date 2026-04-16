Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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BigOinSeattle's avatar
BigOinSeattle
23m

Wiener is a degenerate whose main concern seems to be lowering the age of consent. Gavin Newsom has shown some common sense by extending the lease on Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant - very important! It’s about 10% of the state’s power generation. He’s also moved right on crime. Got to appear presidential. I love Hawaii but the politics are strange. I didn’t see any natural gas water heaters or stoves there so I’m guessing the LNG referred to at the end is for power generation? I don’t think the state has much of a retail distribution network for gas

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
20m

These libtards will continue the legal assault until the big oil companies sue for frivolous prosecution and for enormous damages. That will send the billionaire backers packing.

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