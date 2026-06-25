Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jennie Corsi's avatar
Jennie Corsi
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“That forced the campaign’s frontrunner, current Secretary of State Jena Griswold to tell E&E News that not only does she support Boulder but would look to bring similar legal actions from her own office if elected:”

Griswold wasn’t forced to do anything. Either she supports climate lawfare or she doesn’t, but is willing to toss her integrity out the window, merely to stay in power.

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