Our friend Ron Stein just did a long-form (52-minute) interview with Tom Nelson, thoroughly explaining California’s refinery crisis, which is really the entire nation’s crisis of things goes down:

Gavin Newsom, and other Democrat governors leading green-nirvana-seeking blue states, are courting disaster for all of us.

#RonStein #TomNelson #California #Refineries #NationalSecurity #BlueStates #GreenNirvana

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