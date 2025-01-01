I’m sure most readers have seen the images of that Santa Cruz wharf restaurant that got hit by a big wave and washed away with some workers who, fortunately, were rescued. I doubt, though, that you know the rest of the story. It’s a tale of self-destructive environmental foolishness that could only happen in California and it’s why people are leaving.

The Mercury News spells out the basics and here are some excerpts (emphasis added):

When the last 150 feet of Santa Cruz’s iconic wharf plummeted into the ocean Monday, city leaders were still grappling with damage it had sustained two years earlier during back-to-back winter storms. With the construction equipment now at the bottom of the ocean, some local residents are asking why the city waited until the winter — when storms are common and the sea is rougher — to start a $4 million project to repair the popular pier. The complicated answer is that the repairs were hamstrung by a common California problem: tension between protecting the environment and maintaining key infrastructure, a battle that has played out along the coast for years. Strict permitting requirements and lengthy litigation by environmental activists have stalled efforts to fortify the pier that could have helped it withstand the storm, current and former city officials say. At the center of the delays: seagulls. It was for the benefit of the western gull, commonly known as the seagull, that the city of Santa Cruz delayed the most critical part of the repair work, installing new timber piles — the columns that hold up the wharf — until September, because gulls and another bird, the pigeon guillemot, make their nests in the wharf’s wooden beams. The protections for the birds are imposed by the state Coastal Commission, from which the city must obtain a permit before it can do repairs. Most major construction — including replacing the piles — must take place between September and March to avoid the nesting season… Neither the western gull nor the pigeon guillemot are endangered species, yet the Coastal Commission says federal and state laws protect their nesting areas… Jon Bombaci, who managed the wharf for decades and retired in 2021, said that years of Coastal Commission restrictions have compounded stress on the wharf… Bombaci also pointed out the irony of the permit restrictions. “These birds are nesting in a manmade structure,” he said. “If you don’t do the repairs in a timely manner, you’re going to lose the whole thing anyways.” Santa Cruz officials also say lengthy litigation has delayed a master plan first envisioned in 2014 that could have helped to buffer the pier from strong swells. The plan called for new pedestrian walkways and retail spaces intended to get more tourists out to the wharf and increase parking and rental revenues, which was expected to support operations and maintenance in the long term… But the master plan faced opposition from Don’t Morph the Wharf, a group that sought to preserve the wharf’s historic aesthetic. It also took issue with the proposed Western Walkway, which they worried would be unsafe for pedestrians. Under pressure, city officials delayed approving the master plan. In 2020, the council finally signed off. Soon after, Don’t Morph the Wharf sued the city under the California Environmental Quality Act, a law that was originally written to ensure projects consider their impact on the environment but has since been weaponized by numerous groups to impede new development. Activists have used CEQA lawsuits to challenge everything from student housing at UC Berkeley to electrical grid expansions.

This is what happens in states such as California and New York, where common sense has been thrown to the wind and leftist courts and legislatures have enabled extremists to totally control what gets built and what doesn't, all enabled by funding from elitist NGOs. The extremists are always well-funded, with time on their hands, and able to intimidate local officials into doing nothing for as long as it takes to kill a project via delays, added expense, and/or, as in this case, events.

Both states elevate vague concerns about environmental impacts to a status superior to any other community concerns, thus awarding project opponents outsized influence. Their environmental statutes, in fact, are simply invitations to file obstructionist lawsuits, which is deadly. Both states are on a path to destruction, a path that will only be reversed by things getting so bad the residents decide to elect a Javier Milei type whose only goal is to alternatively and democratically destroy the bureaucratic blob from within.

It’s hard to say which state may be closer to this eventuality. Both are currently led by governors who apparently believe their own lies. Gavin Newsom, who desperately wants to be President (and never will be) is ready to take California completely over the edge for the sake of demonstrating his climate bona fides with his latest proposal to ban anything connected with natural gas. It is, of course, madness and will lead to ever greater dependence on electricity from elsewhere and blackouts as a way of life.

But, it is the madness of demagogues that eventually leads to a backlash, which is where we are worldwide at the moment. When non-threatened seagulls become more apparent than people, the people notice. Germans have had enough of stupid energy tricks. The Norwegians have had enough of Germany, whose Energiewende shot their electric prices to the Moon. The Swedes have put their immigration policies into quick reverse. UK voters are already so tired of Two-Tier Kier Starmer’s climate and immigration policies that he has been forced to call the latter a failed experiment.

It’s happening everywhere; populism, which carries its own risks, is on the rise because elites have governed so incredibly poorly and have turned everything upside down. Ironically, those who have relentlessly promoted woke politics have, instead, awakened the citizenry to the former’s own failures. What happened in Santa Cruz is just a tiny example of what that citizenry now understands: that we are governed by the worst people, they’ve made a mess of things, and we need to throw the bums out to make California (and New York, et al) great again.

