Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
10m

Great Article, and with the main oil pipeline closing in a few weeks, this is about to get really ugly and a National Security Risk. Gavin has destroyed Calif.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture