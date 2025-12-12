I just subscribed to a Substack called Apricitas Economics. It’s packed with data, including a post back in October about what’s happening in California as the Golden State continues to lose tech jobs, partly on account of its insane energy policies.

Apricitas Economics is the work of Joey Politano, who works with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and writes on the side about economics.

Joey’s post includes several great charts that are explained in easily understood terms. Here’s some of what he has written regarding California’s economic dilemma:

California’s high cost of living and lack of infrastructure investment continue to drive tech jobs to other states. Prices for housing and energy remain some of the highest in the nation, yet the state builds too little of either, making it hard to accommodate newcomers in its growing economy. These problems affect tech acutely but are mirrored across all sectors—California’s aggregate job growth is still 0.5 percentage points slower than the rest of the nation’s. That means Silicon Valley remains in an investment-heavy, hiring-light posture, and California remains at the epicenter of the tech industry’s weak job market.

Tech job growth dynamics between California and the rest of the US saw a massive structural shift right after the pandemic hit. Both continue to follow a relatively similar cyclical boom-and-bust pattern; it’s just that California was perpetually growing 3-4% faster than the rest of the nation through 2019 and has been growing 3-4% slower since 2021.

Where are these new tech jobs going instead? While we don’t have extremely detailed data for most states, what data we do have suggests the largest destinations for tech workers are Florida, Texas, and Washington.

In total, California’s tech-sector employment grew by 60k between the beginning of 2020 and mid-2022 before declining by 71k in the three years since. Web search portals (like Google) and computer systems designers (like IBM) have led the decline, while computer infrastructure providers (like Amazon Web Services) have held up the strongest.

Those job losses mean that California’s share of US software publishing jobs has fallen to the lowest levels in the 35 years for which data is available. Meanwhile, its share of computer system design jobs has fallen to the lowest level since 2010, its share of web search jobs has fallen to the lowest level since 2011, and its share of computing infrastructure jobs has fallen to the lowest level since 2019. The slowdown in the tech job market means that San Francisco has seen the largest job losses of any metro area in the US, with employment dropping by 11.6k over the last year (though it is certain to be overtaken by DC later this year as the full effects of DOGE show up in official data). San Francisco has also seen the largest employment drop of any major metro area since COVID, with its employment declining by 3.8% even as national employment has risen by nearly 5% and 84% of major metro areas have recovered to 2019 job levels. Nearby San Jose MSA has also suffered, though not quite as harshly, as their employment is down 1.4% since the beginning of 2020 and they’ve lost 2k jobs over the last year.

Looking narrowly at the information sector, both the San Francisco and San Jose metro areas have been steadily losing jobs since mid-2022. The pace of loss has eased up in both MSAs, and San Jose is doing much better overall than San Francisco, but at no point has the bleeding completely stopped… With the worst of the tech-cession over, the Golden State’s economy is once again growing faster than the national average, even though it is no longer comfortably blowing past the competition as it was pre-pandemic. Indeed, even amidst its current rebound California still trails both Texas and Florida in GDP growth over the last year, and the state’s economy is growing at a rate more than 25% slower than it did in the five years pre-pandemic. This is a partial recovery but not a true return to form…. Several factors will continue to push against California’s economy in the years to come. The state has the nation’s most immigrant-heavy economy, and tech is one of its most immigrant-heavy industries—the Trump administration’s drastically tightened restrictions on legal immigration are thus certain to weigh heavily on their economy. California’s high cost of energy also means that despite the tech industry’s concentration in the Bay Area, few data centers are planned in the state itself, pushing more of the AI ecosystem to places like Virginia, Oregon, and Texas.

The lesson here, of course, is that California, like arrogant Europe, has completely outsmarted itself. Its elitist tech titans built their empire on using cheap immigrant labor and then proceeded to lord it over everyone by supporting politicians and policies that were nothing more than green virtue signaling. Moreover, after scuttling American workers in favor of those immigrants, they rushed to develop AI to replace the immigrants.

Meanwhile, the latter created a housing crisis (among others), and the green virtue signaling dramatically raised energy prices. Now, they’re forced to quietly drop green energy because they need real energy to feed AI and the dumb EVs they promoted. Tech wannabe masters of the universe created a monster state and a monster problem, and now they’re abandoning the Golden State for Florida and Texas, which had the right ideas all along. Who’d have thunk it? Everyone with an ounce of common sense who doesn’t suffer from the fatal conceit of imagining intelligence in one thing is intelligence in all things!”

