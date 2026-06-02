Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
2h

I lived in New York state for 13 years. I thought the corruption was bad in that state. I was born in California and lived there for 21 years. I returned in 2006. I'm regularly visiting Sacramento and San Francisco in conjunction with my advocacy for Diablo Canyon Power Plant. https://greennuke.substack.com/ My view at age 74 is the corruption is strong in California. The state needs a major house-cleaning!

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Lee's avatar
Lee
2h

A better name would have been Morona in honor of the bureaucrats that refuse to learn anything about the corruption and thievery of NGOs.

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