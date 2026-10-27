Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
11h

The California approach to what they think and claim is environmentally responsible is actually a selfish virtue signal exercise in futility. But then they are extremely arrogant. There should be some people in California with common sense and business experience to run for office, but it appears to be only a couple of brave souls. Maybe likely candidates just left the state as an easier solution. Now that the results are punishing, it’s too bad those responsible are not held accountable. But there should be no bailout for the state - an issue of their own doing.

Reply
Share
Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
13h

Also! Soon now refineries may also need DEFENSE. An edifice that demands so much capital in the forms of loans and structured enterprise may need to be better guarded so that they do not become more plump,low hanging fruits. Ground to air and ground to ground smart missiles? Drones? idk

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture