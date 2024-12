Guest Post from Ron Stein, P.E.

California Governor Gavin Newsom represents a population of 40 million. Although the State’s residents make up a minuscule 0.4 percent of the 8 billion people on this planet, he has California acting as an independent country with environmental laws, regulations, and mandates that are unmatched anywhere on the planet.

President-elect Trump recognizes a key fact that Newsom does not recognize, that there is no known “replacement” to fossil fuels that supports the materialistic demands of the population and economy. Thus, most “green” movements are projected to be obliterated after Trump’s January 20th inauguration.

The residents of California, through their silence, provide encouragement for Newsom to continue his net-zero mission that has contributed to the State having the highest costs for electricity and fuels in the nation for the few residing in the State.

The Governor remains ignorant that the other 99.6 percent of the world’s population lives outside the borders of the State. Newsom is also oblivious that about 80 percent of the world’s 8 billion, many of which are in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, still live on less than $10 a day – and the billions who still have little to no access to electricity.

Newsom’s quixotic approach seeks to simultaneously increase occasionally generated electricity from weather-dependent wind and solar while reducing the state’s use of natural gas that generates continuous, uninterruptable, and dispatchable electricity.

Wind turbines for the generation of electricity under favorable weather conditions would be non-existent were it not for government subsidies and mandates behind them. Today, we have towering engines of mass destruction marching across the countryside, killing birds and bats and laying waste to farmlands and forests.

The Governor now supports the development of offshore wind-generated electricity as part of his renewable electricity goals. California is proposing to build offshore wind turbines to produce an estimated 85,000 gigawatt-hours of power annually to the electric grid.

To meet that goal of 85,000 gigawatt-hours of power would require 2,500 floating 10-megawatt wind turbines 20 miles offshore, each one about 1,000 feet tall, anchored in water 4,000 feet deep, with high voltage undersea transmission lines connecting each of them to land-based substations.

If these wind turbine monstrosities are ever built, the total project cost will easily exceed $300 billion, with catastrophic consequences to the marine environment, including migrating whales, and then, it’s ONLY for electricity as wind turbines CAN NOT make any of the more than 6,000 products that our materialistic economy demands.

Newsom remains insensitive to wind being one of the most expensive ways to generate electricity, nor is he concerned that wind turbines damage the environment, kills birds, and kills whales.

All the parts and components of California Governor Newsom’s net zero emissions fantasy are 100% dependent on crude oil, the same oil that he wants to rid the world of.

As the new “Landman” drama television series, created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Newsom is oblivious to the fact that every product in our society that did not exist 200 years ago is made from oil.

Thus, before Newsom totally destroys the California economy, Newsom needs to identify the “replacement” to crude oil that will support the materialistic demands of the economy before he preaches net zero emissions.

Governor Newsom, who solely picks winners and losers, announced in 2020 that California will ban sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, but remains oblivious to those who purchase those vehicles OUTSIDE of California or to the 99.6% of those on this planet who live outside the borders of the State.

While the Newsom administration pushed tax credits to incentivize automakers to invest in EVs, the same credits that are financially encouraging China and Africa to continue exploiting their people with yellow, brown, and black skin who are mining for the exotic minerals and metals needed for EV batteries, and for those developing countries to continue the environmental degradation to THEIR landscapes, just so America can go green!

Despite decades of efforts and billions in subsidies to bolster “green electricity” from weather-dependent wind and solar, Californians still get all of the 6,000 products from oil, the same products that are integral to human prosperity across the globe, that support the demands of infrastructures like: Transportation, Airports, Water filtration, Sanitation, Hospitals, Medical equipment, Appliances, Electronics, Telecommunications systems, Heating and ventilating, and the Space programs.

Shockingly, before a replacement for oil has been identified to support the materialistic demand for those 6,000 products made from oil, field production in California dropped from 400 million barrels per year in the 1980s to only 118 billion barrels in 2023. Today, despite reserves of crude oil estimated at more than 27 billion barrels, California imports 60 percent of its oil demands.

Ironically, California policies that end oil production in the state drive up imports from nations that lack California’s environmental standards or labor protections and set up California as a national security risk for the entire country as the State’s 9 international airports, 41 military airports and 3 of the busiest shipping terminals are dependent on foreign oil imports to operate.

California’s gas formulation is unique from all other 49 States, which means only in-state refineries can produce it.

California’s policies attacking oil refineries that manufacture only state-specific formulations continue to cause unprecedented crises. When the Phillips 66 plant closes in 2025, in-state refinery capacity will drop to its lowest level in decades to meet the States’ consumption of 1.45 million barrels per day. With refinery turnarounds needed for periodic maintenance and repairs, a shortage of California’s special fuel formulation is imminent. One blip, and we’ll have gas lines that make 1979 look like a cakewalk.

At the expense of its residents, who are now paying the highest costs for electricity and fuels in the nation, California’s Governor Newsom remains oblivious to the other 8 billion on this planet that are dependent on the products and fuels from oil, the same oil for which there is no known replacement.

Originally published on December 16, 2024, at America Out Loud NEWS.

#Stein #California #Electricity #Newsom #EnergyPolicy #EnergySecurity

Share