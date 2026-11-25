Guest Post from Ronald Stein, P.E.

California’s Net Zero ideologues remain oblivious to the reality that the worldwide economies run on transportation fuels that wind turbines and solar panels cannot make.

In addition, raw crude oil, once processed through refineries, provides the molecules that are the basis of more than 6,000 products that modern life depends on, made from those oil derivatives — products that did not exist just a few centuries ago.

In addition, electricity can charge an iPhone, but neither wind turbines nor solar panels can make an iPhone — everything that needs electricity itself is made from oil derivatives manufactured from crude oil. Without crude oil, there would be no iPhones, X-ray machines, or computers that need electricity in the first place.

Coal, natural gas, and crude oil have been the foundation of industrial civilization since the Industrial Revolution — not only as energy sources but as the raw material for steel, cement, fertilizer, pharmaceuticals, and plastics. Wind and solar can substitute for some electricity generation and a portion of transport fuel.

No technology yet substitutes for hydrocarbons as chemical feedstock. Electricity from wind and solar is not a necessary condition for manufacturing civilization’s material goods; hydrocarbon molecules are, as they are the basis for transportation fuels and more than 6,000 products that modern life depends on, made from those oil derivatives — products that did not exist just a few centuries ago.

China is the world’s largest annual emissions emitter, with recent estimates placing its output at roughly 11.7 billion tons — about 31% of global fossil CO₂ emissions. The gap between China’s stated targets and its infrastructure investment is not a footnote; it is the central fact of global climate arithmetic. No amount of sacrifice by developed-nation citizens can offset it.

California’s plan to wean the State off fossil fuels remains oblivious to the following:

Transportation fuels that wind turbines and solar panels cannot make:

Jet fuel for well over 500,000 aircraft in the world overall, spanning commercial airlines, general aviation, and military, and 100,000–150,000 daily flights.

Diesel and gasoline fuel for approximately 1.7 billion cars, trucks, and commercial vehicles in the world as of 2026.

Bunker fuel for approximately 116,000 merchant ships that carry approximately 90% of world trade.

Further, petroleum and petrochemicals are heavily used as raw materials (feedstocks) to make plastics, synthetic rubbers, and chemicals, and hydrocarbons are often involved in the machinery, transport, or manufacturing processes of modern devices, including the materials used to manufacture wind turbines and solar panels themselves.

None of the following infrastructure existed 200 years ago in a hydrocarbon-free economy, and none of it can operate today without the products and transportation fuels made from hydrocarbons:

Hospitals

Airports

Militaries

Medical equipment

Telecommunications

Space programs

Appliances and electronics

Sanitation systems

Heating and ventilating systems

Transportation — vehicles, rail, ocean, and air

Construction — roads and buildings

As more California refinery manufacturers close, the transportation fuel demands for aviation, diesel, gasoline, and bunker fuels for the ships entering 3 of the busiest shipping ports in America at Long Beach, Los Angeles, and Oakland, that transportation fuel will be coming from “dirtier” refineries in foreign countries and transported by ships over the ocean to arrive at CA ports. The result would be severely increased emissions to support the transportation fuel demands on the California energy island!

With 99.5% of the 8 billion people on Earth living OUTSIDE the borders of California, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) is solidifying the 4th largest economy in the world as a National Security risk for the entire USA!

Regarding worldwide emissions, of the 8 billion people who live on Earth, 99.5% of those 8 billion DO NOT live in California!

With continuing closures of in-state refineries, the State will be a major importer of transportation fuels made by refineries located in foreign countries, and then shipped across the Pacific Ocean to the West Coast of America. California is just exporting the generation of emissions to countries that have less emissions regulations than California!

#Stein #California #FuelShortages #Refineries #WestCoast #Emissions #NetZero #FantasyWorld

Share