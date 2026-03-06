Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
3h

California refineries have produced ALL the in-State transportation fuels demanded on the California Energy Island.

With recent refinery closures, Governor Newsom CANNOT explain WHERE the transportation fuels will come from to support the DAILY CONSUMPTION of:

• 13 million gallons of aviation fuel for 9 international airports and 41 military airports.

• 10 million gallons of diesel

• 42 million gallons of gasoline for 30 million vehicles

• Bunker fuel for the 1,000’s of merchant ships serving 3 of the busiest ports in America at Long Beach, Los Angeles, and Oakland.

Reply
Share
Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
2h

It is easy to tell when Newsom is lying. His lips are moving.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture