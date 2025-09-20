Energy Security and Freedom

Ronald Underhill
3h

“Andy Walz, Chevron’s president of downstream, midstream and chemicals, said California officials have made the state ‘uninvestable’ for companies like his and that it had been only a matter of time before a refiner pulled the plug. ‘I don’t think they believed the industry was in trouble,’ Walz said of California officials. ‘I think they misread what was really going on, and it took some real action by some competitors to get them woken up.’”

“Uninvestable”? That’s an understatement. Unlivable is a more accurate description and while thousands are moving out every week, those remaining have multiple challenges facing them.

It really comes down to a trust issue. How can citizens of a once great state continue to trust their elected leaders who felt compelled to pursue and implement a grand experiment that they now are saying is “evolving”?

Hopefully citizens will remember when elections come up to “evolve” these evolving leaders out of governance and into retirement.

William Rickards
4h

The preening, lying Newsome is forced to back pedal. Will it suffice for long term business decisions by that evil big oil?

